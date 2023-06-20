PayPal and KKR in Deal for PayPal's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' European Loans

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published June 20, 2023
PayPal

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • KKR agreed to purchase PayPal's "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) loans in Europe.
  • The deal allows KKR to buy up to 40 million euros ($43.7 million) BNPL loans.
  • PayPal will use some of the proceeds for stock buybacks.

Shares of PayPal Holdings (PYPL) advanced on Tuesday after the electronic payment system provider struck a deal with KKR allowing the private equity firm to purchase up to 40 million euros ($43.7 million) of PayPal’s “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) loans in Europe.

The companies indicated the agreement will have KKR’s private credit funds and accounts acquire “substantially all the European BNPL loan portfolio” and future originations of eligible BNPL loans.

PayPal noted the transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of the year, will initially generate $1.8 billion. It anticipates using $1 billion of that for incremental share repurchases, which would boost those buybacks to $5 billion this year. 

Gabrielle Rabinovitch, PayPal senior vice president and acting CFO, explained that BNPL has become “a major asset to PayPal’s checkout experience,” and the collaboration with KKR will allow the firm to accelerate its PayPal Pay Later originations alongside market demand in Europe while “preserving free cash flow for other strategic initiatives.”

Vaibhav Piplapure, a managing director at KKR, said the move deepens the company’s footprint in consumer finance, and that PayPal Pay Later “offers a differentiated experience that positions PayPal to capture additional share in this growing market.”

Shares of PayPal climbed 3.7% on Tuesday following the news.

PYPL YTD

YCharts
