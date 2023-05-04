PayPal's Profit Could Get 50% Boost from Cost Cuts in Q1

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), the world's largest online payment processor, likely will report an increase of more than 50% to net income for the first quarter of 2023 after trimming costs in a challenging broader economy.

The payment giant probably will post net income of $779 million, up more than 53% from the same quarter a year earlier. This corresponds to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents, up from 43 cents in the first quarter of 2022. Revenue could climb almost 8% to $7 billion, according to estimates from Visible Alpha. PayPal reports fiscal results after markets close on Monday.

With inflation and interest-rate hikes weakening consumer spending in recent quarters, PayPal undertook measures to cut costs. In January, it announced that it would reduce its company headcount by 2,000, cutting roughly 7% of positions. The company is also undergoing changes to executive leadership, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Blake Jorgensen stepped down in March and President and CEO Dan Schulman will retire at the end of the year.

PayPal shares are down about 20% in the last year, while the benchmark S&P 500 Financials Sector Index has fallen 8%.

Source: TradingView.