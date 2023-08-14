PayPal Taps Intuit's Alex Chriss as New CEO

Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) announced today that Alex Chriss would be the company's new CEO. The company's shares were up more than 2% in early trading Monday.

Chriss previously served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Small Business and Self-Employed Group at Intuit (INTU), a division that accounts for more than half of Intuit's revenue. Chriss was the driving force behind Intuit's $12 billion acquisition of marketing company Mailchimp in 2021, and managed Intuit's flagship QuickBooks business.

PayPal's previous CEO, Dan Schulman, announced his intention to step down back in February. Schulman joined the company in 2014 following its separation from eBay (EBAY). During his tenure, revenues nearly triples as payment volume quintupled.

PayPal released its second quarter earnings for fiscal year 2023 on August 2. While both earnings per share and revenue came in above analyst forecasts, operating margins and transaction fees declined, and its stock price lost ground. In June, PayPal struck a deal to sell some of its "buy now, pay later" loans to private equity firm KKR.

The company, that allows customers to exchange and buy cryptocurrencies, expanded its operations by launching its own U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin last week.

So far this year, PayPal shares are down roughly 12%.