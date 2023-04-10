PC Shipments Plunged in the First Quarter

Global shipments of PCs totaled 56.9 million, a 29% decline from the same period last year

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 10, 2023
Shoppers for PCs

Octavio Jones / Stringer / Getty Images

Shipments of personal computers (PCs) plunged in the first quarter, dragged down by weak demand, excess inventory, and concerns about macroeconomic conditions.

That’s according to technology research firm IDC, which reported global shipments of PCs in the first three months of 2023 totaled 56.9 million, a 29% decline from the same period last year.

IDC explained that the drop brought shipments in line with levels last seen just before demand soared during the pandemic, as lockdowns led employees and students to upgrade their machines for remote work and school.

Apple posted the largest annual slide among the top PC makers, with shipments of its computers slumping 40.5%. It was followed by Dell Technologies (-31%), Lenovo (-30.3%), ASUS (-30.3%), and HP (-24.2%).

Top 5 PC Makers by Market Share (Q1 2022 - Q1 2023)

International Data Corporation (IDC)

Too Much Inventory

"While channel inventories have gone down in the last few months, they're still well above the healthy four-to-six-week range," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC. He added that even with big discounting, channels and PC makers can expect elevated inventory levels to last into the middle of the year and possibly even into the third quarter.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. International Data Corporation (IDC). "PC Pain Persists in Q1 2023 Due to Excess Inventory and Poor Demand, According to IDC Tracker."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description