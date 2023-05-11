Peloton Shares Drop on Bike Recall

Key Takeaways Peloton shares fell close to 9% on Thursday after recalling 2.2 million bikes.

The company warned seat assembly could break, causing injuries.

The CPSC told consumers not to use the bike and to contact Peloton for replacements.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) is recalling 2.2 million exercise bikes because of a potential safety hazard with the seats. The news sent shares tumbling close to 9%.

Peloton said that the voluntary recall involved the original Peloton model Bikes (model PL01) sold from January 2018 to May of this year. The company’s Bike+ is not affected.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) indicated the bike’s seat post assembly can break, “posing fall and injury hazards to the user.” The CPSC said that Peloton received 35 reports of the seat post breaking from the bike during use, which have resulted in 13 injuries, including a broken wrist, lacerations, and bruises from users falling off.

The CPSC warns consumers not to use the bike and contact Peloton for a replacement seat post, which can be self-installed.

This is Peloton’s second recall, following the 2021 recall of 125,000 of its Tread+ treadmills after 72 adults, children, and pets were injured, and one child died.

