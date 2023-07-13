PepsiCo Profit and Sales Beat Estimates as Consumers Seek an 'Affordable Luxury'

Key Takeaways PepsiCo exceeded earnings and revenue estimates, and raised its full-year guidance as consumer habits shifted.

PepsiCo snack and beverage sales rose, although volumes declined because of higher prices.

The company said its products remain attractive as an "affordable luxury" in a time of elevated inflation.

Strong sales of snacks and drinks helped PepsiCo (PEP) post better-than-expected quarterly results, and the food giant boosted its outlook.

The maker of Pepsi soda and Doritos chips posted a fiscal 2023 second-quarter profit of $2.09 per share, with sales gaining 10.4% to $22.32 billion. Both exceeded analysts’ forecasts. Sales at its North American snacks unit added 14%, while revenue at its beverage unit climbed 10%.

Higher prices reduced demand, with volumes for convenience foods and drinks down 3% and 1%, respectively. Still, the company noted that they didn’t fall as much as anticipated because of low unemployment worldwide.

CEO Ramon Laguarta said with elevated inflation, every consumer is making adjustments. However, CFO Hugh Johnston added that PepsiCo products remain an "affordable luxury.”

PepsiCo indicated it sees full-year organic revenue growth of 10%, up from the previous 8%, and 12% core constant currency EPS growth, compared to the earlier 9%.

PepsiCo shares advanced 1.5% in early trading on Thursday but remained well below their all-time high set in May.

