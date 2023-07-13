PepsiCo Profit and Sales Beat Estimates as Consumers Seek an 'Affordable Luxury'

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 13, 2023
Pepsi sodas

Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • PepsiCo exceeded earnings and revenue estimates, and raised its full-year guidance as consumer habits shifted.
  • PepsiCo snack and beverage sales rose, although volumes declined because of higher prices.
  • The company said its products remain attractive as an "affordable luxury" in a time of elevated inflation.

Strong sales of snacks and drinks helped PepsiCo (PEP) post better-than-expected quarterly results, and the food giant boosted its outlook. 

The maker of Pepsi soda and Doritos chips posted a fiscal 2023 second-quarter profit of $2.09 per share, with sales gaining 10.4% to $22.32 billion. Both exceeded analysts’ forecasts. Sales at its North American snacks unit added 14%, while revenue at its beverage unit climbed 10%. 

Higher prices reduced demand, with volumes for convenience foods and drinks down 3% and 1%, respectively. Still, the company noted that they didn’t fall as much as anticipated because of low unemployment worldwide.

CEO Ramon Laguarta said with elevated inflation, every consumer is making adjustments. However, CFO Hugh Johnston added that PepsiCo products remain an "affordable luxury.”

PepsiCo indicated it sees full-year organic revenue growth of 10%, up from the previous 8%, and 12% core constant currency EPS growth, compared to the earlier 9%.

PepsiCo shares advanced 1.5% in early trading on Thursday but remained well below their all-time high set in May. 

PEP YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. PepsiCo. "PepsiCo Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results; Raises Full-Year Guidance."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description