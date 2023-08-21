Permian Resources to Acquire Earthstone Energy in $4.5 Billion All-Stock Deal

Independent shale oil exploration and production (E&P) company Permian Resources (PR) said it would buy rival driller Earthstone Energy (ESTE) on Monday, in a move that could enhance its position in the Delaware basin.

The all-stock transaction is valued at about $4.5 billion, including net debt. Each share of Earthstone common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.446 shares of Permian Resources common stock, according to release.

The deal could strengthen Permian Resources’ position as a leading E&P in the Delaware Basin, with over 400,000 Permian net acres, while increasing shareholder returns via dividends, the company said.

Earthstone’s Northern Delaware position "brings high-quality acreage with core inventory that immediately competes for capital within our portfolio,” said Permian Co-CEO Will Hickey.

The company also said that it had identified synergies that will drive around $175 million per year in cash flow. Earthstone has grown from the production of 15,000 barrels of oil (BOE) per day to over 130,000 BOE in just three years, and Permian said the acquisition "checks all the boxes." Permian Resources will see its footprint in the Permian Basin grow by 223,000 net acres to more than 400,000, with a production of approximately 300,000 BOE per day.

Shares of Permian Resources climbed 2.3% on Monday following the news, while shares of Earthstone jumped 16.7%.