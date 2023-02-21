Personal Loan Rates & Trends, Week of February 20: Rates inch down

Personal Loan APRs by Credit Quality Credit Quality Average APR Last Week Average APR This Week Week over Week Change Excellent 18.28% 17.90% - 0.38% Good 21.07% 21.02% - 0.05% Fair 23.70% 25.54% + 1.84% Poor 26.77% 27.42% + 0.65% All tiers 19.95% 19.74% - 0.21%

Personal loan rates rose over the course of 2022 due to major interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. To fight the highest inflation rates seen in 40 years, the Fed not only raised the federal funds rate at eight of its last nine rate decision meetings, but often hiked the rates by historically large increments. Indeed, six of the seven rate increases were by 0.50% or 0.75%.



The Federal Reserve and Personal Loan Rates

Generally speaking, moves in the federal funds rate translate into movement in personal loan interest rates, as well as credit card rates. But the Fed's decisions are not the only rate-setting factor for personal loans. Also important is competition, and in 2022, the demand for personal loans increased substantially.

Though decades-high inflation caused the Federal Reserve to raise its key interest rate an eye-popping 4.25% over the course of last year, average rates on personal loans did not rise as dramatically. That's because high demand required lenders to compete with each other for closed personal loans, and one of the primary ways to best your competition is to offer lower rates. Though personal loan rates did increase in 2022, the fierce competition in this space prevented them from rising as much as the federal funds rate.

As for 2023, inflation has come down a bit but still remains an issue. Therefore, the Fed still expects to raise rates further. Market forecasts at this point are that we'll see another two to three increases from the Fed this year, most likely for more typical quarter-point increments. That said, Fed rate decisions are made one at a time based on the latest economic data, so nothing can be reliably predicted down the road.

The Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee meets every six to eight weeks, with its next meeting concluding March 22.