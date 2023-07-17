Personal Loan Rates & Trends, Week of July 17: Rates Ease

Personal Loan APRs by Credit Tier Credit Tier Average APR Last Week Average APR This Week Week-Over-Week Change Excellent 20.51% 18.93% - 1.58 Good 22.03% 21.78% - 0.25 Fair 24.80% 25.51% + 0.71 Poor 26.17% 30.54% + 4.37 All Tiers 20.72% 20.56% - 0.16

For the average rates, loan amounts, and loan terms for various lenders, see Lender table below.

Personal loan rates began rising over the course of 2022 and in 2023 due to a sustained series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. To fight the highest inflation rates seen in 40 years, the Fed not only raised the federal funds rate at each of its last 10 rate decision meetings (excluding the most recent one), but it often hiked the rates by historically large increments. Indeed, six of those increases were by 0.50% or 0.75%, though the last three increases were more modest at only 0.25%.

The Fed announced at its latest meeting on June 14 that it would hold rates steady until further notice. However, it's widely expected that the Fed will raise rates again when it meets on July 26, with over 97% of futures traders predicting this morning that the fed funds rate will increase by 25 basis points when it meets again next week.

The Federal Reserve and Personal Loan Rates

Generally speaking, moves in the federal funds rate translate into moves in personal loan interest rates, in addition to credit card rates. But the Federal Reserve's decisions are not the only rate-setting factor for personal loans. Also important is competition, and in 2022, the demand for personal loans increased substantially.

Though decades-high inflation has caused the Fed to raise its key interest rate by approximately 500 basis points since March 2020, average rates on personal loans haven't risen that dramatically. That's because high borrower demand required lenders to aggressively compete for closed loans, and one of the primary ways to beat the competition is to offer lower rates. Though personal loan rates did increase in 2022 and into this year, fierce competition in this space prevented them from rising at the same rate as the federal funds rate.

While inflation has recently begun to drop, it remains relatively high. The Fed met in mid-June and, as was widely expected, announced that it would pause rate hikes for the time being. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) expected to raise interest rates up to two more times this year.

