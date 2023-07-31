Personal Loan Rates & Trends, Week of July 31: Rates Jump

The overall average interest rate for personal loans jumped 31 basis points this week to 20.86% after remaining relatively flat the week before. The average annual percentage rate (APR) on personal loans briefly surpassed the 21.00% threshold two times since mid-may but dropped back below that level both times.
Average interest rates segmented by credit tier increased across most segments but dropped significantly for those with poor credit.
Specifically, personal loan rates for borrowers with excellent credit jumped by 102 basis points, while those with good credit and fair credit saw rates rise by 33 and 58 basis points, respectively. Personal loan rates dropped considerably for those with poor credit, though, sliding over 3 percentage points. However, the drop in rates for subprime borrowers was more than offset by the rate increases in other credit tiers. Overall average personal loan interest rates across all lenders and credit tiers in Investopedia's personal loan weekly survey saw a net increase of 31 basis points.
Key Takeaways
- The overall average interest rate for personal loans increased by 31 basis points this week to 20.86%.
- The lowest average rate reported by our surveyed lenders remains 5.99% APR, while the highest was again 35.99% APR.
- The average loan amount is now $21,696, an decrease of $352 since last week, while the average loan term dropped slightly to 49 months.
|Personal Loan APRs by Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Average APR Last Week
|Average APR This Week
|Week-Over-Week Change
|Excellent
|19.42%
|20.44%
|+ 1.02
|Good
|22.01%
|22.34%
|+ 0.33
|Fair
|26.65%
|27.23%
|+ 0.58
|Poor
|29.22%
|26.09%
|- 3.13
|All Tiers
|20.55%
|20.86%
|+ 0.31
Personal loan rates began rising over the course of 2022 and in 2023 due to a sustained series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. To fight the highest inflation rates seen in 40 years, the Fed not only raised the federal funds rate at each of its last 11 rate decision meetings (excluding its June meeting), but it often hiked the rates by historically large increments. Indeed, six of those increases were by 0.50% or 0.75%, though the last four increases were more modest at only 0.25%.
The Fed announced at its latest meeting on July 26 that it would raise rates again, this time by 25 basis points. For the upcoming Fed meeting in September, 80.5% of futures traders are predicting the fed funds rate will hold steady, whereas 19.5% are predicting another 25 basis points increase.
The Federal Reserve and Personal Loan Rates
Generally speaking, moves in the federal funds rate translate into moves in personal loan interest rates, in addition to credit card rates. But the Federal Reserve's decisions are not the only rate-setting factor for personal loans. Also important is competition, and in 2022, the demand for personal loans increased substantially and continues into 2023.
Though decades-high inflation has caused the Fed to raise its key interest rate by approximately 500 basis points since March 2020, average rates on personal loans haven't risen that dramatically. That's because high borrower demand required lenders to aggressively compete for closed loans, and one of the primary ways to beat the competition is to offer lower rates. Though personal loan rates did increase in 2022 and 2023, fierce competition in this space prevented them from rising at the same rate as the federal funds rate.
While inflation has recently begun to drop, it remains higher than the Fed's target rate of 2%. The Fed most recently met on July 26 and, as was widely expected, announced that it would raise interest rates by another 25 basis points. In remarks following the meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too early to speculate about any future rate decisions but that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) would closely monitor ongoing employment and consumer price levels and base any upcoming interest rate changes on that economic data.
|Lender
|Average APR
|Average Loan Term (Months)
|Average Loan Amount
|Avant
|26.59%
|37
|$11,542
|Bankers Healthcare Group
|16.31%
|88
|$78,126
|Best Egg
|20.60%
|47
|$15,720
|Citibank
|14.99%
|36
|$26,000
|Discover
|16.49%
|60
|$21,250
|Happy Money
|16.33%
|46
|$29,563
|LendingClub
|15.45%
|45
|$18,648
|LendingPoint
|30.80%
|41
|$4,521
|LightStream
|12.84%
|63
|$27,769
|OneMain Financial
|28.87%
|46
|$8,114
|Prosper
|19.97%
|47
|$15,863
|Reach Financial
|24.84%
|41
|$18,272
|SoFi
|14.92%
|47
|$30,709
|Universal Credit
|23.47%
|46
|$15,173
|Upgrade
|22.85%
|47
|$15,573
|Upstart
|28.38%
|52
|$10,298
|All Lenders Above
|20.86%
|49
|$21,696
What Is the Predicted Trend for Personal Loan Rates?
If the Fed continues to raise the federal funds rate higher in 2023, personal loan rates could also increase. However, with competition for personal loans still stiff, upward movement in loan rates could be dampened even in light of an increased federal funds rate, perhaps leaving averages not far from current levels.
Because most personal loans are fixed-rate products, all that matters for new loans is the rate you lock in at the outset of the loan (if you already hold a fixed-rate loan, rate movements will not affect your payments). If you know you will certainly need to take out a personal loan in the coming months, it's likely (though not guaranteed) that today's rates will be better or similar to what you could get in August or even September, depending on how rates react to any Fed rate hikes or pauses.
It's also always a wise move to shop around for the best personal loan rates. The difference of 1 or 2 percentage points can easily add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest costs by the end of the loan, so seeking out your best option is time well invested.
Lastly, don't forget to consider how you might be able to reduce your spending to avoid taking out a personal loan in the first place, or how you could begin building an emergency fund so that future unexpected expenses don't sink your finances and necessitate taking out additional personal loans.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Investopedia surveys and collects average advertised personal loan rates, average length of loan, and average loan amount from 15 of the nation's largest personal lenders each week, calculating and displaying the midpoint of advertised ranges. Average loan rates, terms, and amounts are also collected and aggregated by credit quality range (for excellent, good, fair, and bad credit) across 29 lenders through a partnership with Even Financial. Aggregated averages by credit quality are based on actual booked loans.
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. "Open Market Operations."
CME Group. "CME FedWatch Tool."