Personal Loan Rates & Trends, Week of June 12: Rates Increase

The average rate for personal loans increased well over half a percentage point to 21.35%

By
Hilarey Gould
Hilarey Gould
Hilarey Gould has over a decade of journalism experience, with expertise in editing, content strategy, SEO, social media, and more. She is currently the Editorial Director, Financial Products and Services, at Investopedia, and has held editorial roles at The Balance, Bankrate, SmartAsset, and realtor.com. Hilarey has a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
Published June 13, 2023
A man lays on couch with child sleeping on chest while looking at his phone

The overall average interest rate for personal loans increased well over half a percentage point to 21.35% for the week of June 12, after staying fairly steady last week. The average annual percentage rate (APR) on personal loans briefly surpassed the 21.00% threshold two weeks ago, before dropping back down until this week's rise.

Rates segmented by credit tier mostly increased, except for the average APR for those with fair credit, which dropped a little more than a full percentage point, while excellent credit saw rates jump by 74 basis points.

Personal loan rates for borrowers with good credit increased 67 basis points, while those with poor credit saw rates jump 3.65 percentage points. These increases are what pushed the overall average APR over 21.00% again, 68 basis points higher than the week before.

Key Takeaways

  • The overall average interest rate for personal loans decreased by 68 basis points this week to 21.35%
  • The lowest average rate reported by our surveyed lenders remains 5.99% APR, while the highest was again 36.00% APR.
  • The average loan amount is now $20,344, an increase of $197 since last week, while the average loan term remained at 50 months.
Personal Loan APRs by Credit Tier
Credit Tier Average APR Last Week Average APR This Week Week-Over-Week Change
Excellent 19.62% 20.36% + 0.74
Good 22.44% 23.11% + 0.67
Fair 28.08% 27.05% - 1.03
Poor 24.35% 28.00% + 3.65
All Tiers 20.67% 21.35% + 0.68
For the average rates, loan amounts, and loan terms for various lenders, see Lender table below.

Personal loan rates began rising over the course of 2022 and in 2023 due to a sustained series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. To fight the highest inflation rates seen in 40 years, the Fed not only raised the federal funds rate at each of its last 10 rate decision meetings, but it often hiked the rates by historically large increments. Indeed, six of those increases were by 0.50% or 0.75%, though the last three increases were more modest at only 0.25%.

The Fed meets again today and will announce its rate decision tomorrow. It's widely expected that the Fed will pause rate hikes this time around, with 97% of futures traders predicting this morning that the fed funds rate will stay at its current level.

The Federal Reserve and Personal Loan Rates

Generally speaking, moves in the federal funds rate translate into moves in personal loan interest rates, in addition to credit card rates. But the Federal Reserve's decisions are not the only rate-setting factor for personal loans. Also important is competition, and in 2022, the demand for personal loans increased substantially.

Though decades-high inflation has caused the Fed to raise its key interest rate by approximately 500 basis points since March 2020, average rates on personal loans haven't risen that dramatically. That's because high borrower demand required lenders to aggressively compete for closed loans, and one of the primary ways to beat the competition is to offer lower rates. Though personal loan rates did increase in 2022 and into this year, fierce competition in this space prevented them from rising at the same rate as the federal funds rate.

Inflation is beginning to chill, though it remains relatively high. The Fed meets again today and will announce its rate decision tomorrow, but it's widely expected that the Fed will pause rate hikes this time around, with 97% of futures traders predicting this morning that the fed funds rate will stay at its current level.

 Lender Average APR Average Loan Term (Months) Average Loan Amount 
Avant 27.56% 37 $11,339
Bankers Healthcare Group 16.33% 86 $67,543
Best Egg 20.58% 47 $16,454
Citibank 15.74% 36 $26,000
Discover 15.99% 60 $21,250
LendingPoint 31.12% 44 $10,398
LightStream 12.67% 64 $26,264
OneMain Financial 25.85% 45 $6,730
Prosper 20.82% 47 $11,210
Reach Financial 24.75% 41 $17,158
SoFi 14.78% 48 $28,994
Universal Credit 22.06% 46 $15,394
Upgrade 22.09% 47 $15,160
Upstart 28.54% 52 $10,923
All Lenders Above 21.35% 50 $20,344

What Is the Predicted Trend for Personal Loan Rates?

If the Fed raises the federal funds rate higher in 2023, personal loan rates could also increase. However, with competition for personal loans still stiff, upward movement in loan rates could be dampened even in light of an increased federal funds rate, perhaps leaving averages not far from current levels.

Because most personal loans are fixed-rate products, all that matters for new loans is the rate you lock in at the outset of the loan (if you already hold a fixed-rate loan, rate movements will not affect your payments). If you know you will certainly need to take out a personal loan in the coming months, it's likely (though not guaranteed) that today's rates will be better or similar to what you could get in July or even September, depending on how rates react to any Fed rate hikes or pauses.

It's also always a wise move to shop around for the best personal loan rates. The difference of 1 or 2 percentage points can easily add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest costs by the end of the loan, so seeking out your best option is time well invested.

Lastly, don't forget to consider how you might be able to reduce your spending to avoid taking out a personal loan in the first place, or how you could begin building an emergency fund so that future unexpected expenses don't sink your finances and necessitate taking out additional personal loans.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Investopedia surveys and collects average advertised personal loan rates, average length of loan, and average loan amount from 15 of the nation's largest personal lenders each week, calculating and displaying the midpoint of advertised ranges. Average loan rates, terms, and amounts are also collected and aggregated by credit quality range (for excellent, good, fair, and bad credit) across 29 lenders through a partnership with Even Financial. Aggregated averages by credit quality are based on actual booked loans.

