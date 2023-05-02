Personal Loan Rates & Trends, Week of May 1: Rates Ease

Lender Average APR Average Loan Term (Months) Average Loan Amount Avant 28.11% 37 $12,669 Bankers Healthcare Group 16.12% 87 $68,595 Best Egg 20.59% 48 $17,079 Citibank 14.49% 36 $26,000 Discover 15.99% 60 $21,250 LendingClub 16.71% 47 $20,588 LendingPoint 31.68% 45 $9,817 LightStream 12.08% 59 $26,263 OneMain Financial 25.57% 45 $6,723 Prosper 24.98% 47 $12,412 Reach Financial 24.04% 41 $17,740 SoFi 15.32% 48 $26,515 Universal Credit 21.41% 46 $15,122 Upgrade 21.54% 47 $15,015 Upstart 28.06% 51 $11,396 All Lenders Above 20.92% 50 $20,479

What Is the Predicted Trend for Personal Loan Rates?

If the Fed raises the federal funds rate higher in 2023, personal loan rates could also increase. However, with competition for personal loans still stiff, upward movement in loan rates could be dampened even in light of an increased federal funds rate, perhaps leaving averages not far from current levels.

Because most personal loans are fixed-rate products, all that matters for new loans is the rate you lock in at the outset of the loan (if you already hold a fixed-rate loan, rate movements will not affect your payments). If you know you will certainly need to take out a personal loan in the coming months, it's likely (though not guaranteed) that today's rates will be better than what you can get in the next few months, if the Fed does indeed hike rates further.

It's also always a wise move to shop around for the best rates. The difference of a percentage point or two can easily add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest costs by the end of the loan, so searching out your best option is time well invested.

Lastly, don't forget to consider how you might be able to reduce your spending to avoid taking out a personal loan in the first place, or how you could begin building an emergency fund so that future unexpected expenses don't sink your finances and cause you to require additional personal loans.



Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Investopedia surveys and collects average advertised personal loan rates, average length of loan and average loan amounts from 15 of the nation's largest personal lenders each week, calculating and displaying the midpoint of advertised ranges. Average loan rates, terms, and amounts are also collected and aggregated by credit quality range (for excellent, good, fair, and bad credit) across 29 lenders through a partnership with Even Financial. Aggregated averages by credit quality are based on actual booked loans.