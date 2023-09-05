Personal Loan Rates & Trends, Week of Sept. 3, 2023: Rates Dip

Personal Loan APRs by Credit Tier Credit Tier Average APR Last Week Average APR This Week Week-Over-Week Change Excellent 19.70% 20.11% + 0.41 Good 22.62% 22.20% - 0.42 Fair 27.21% 26.76% - 0.45 Poor 29.25% 26.55% - 2.70 All tiers 21.11% 20.96% - 0.15

For the average rates, loan amounts, and loan terms for various lenders, see Lender table below.

Personal loan rates began rising over the course of 2022 and in 2023 due to a sustained series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. To fight the highest inflation rates seen in 40 years, the Fed not only raised the federal funds rate at 11 of its rate decision meetings (except for its June 2023 meeting), but it often hiked the rates by historically large increments. Indeed, six of those increases were by 0.50% or 0.75%, though the last five increases were more modest at only 0.25%.

The Fed announced at its latest meeting on July 26 that it would raise rates again, this time by 25 basis points. For the upcoming Fed meeting in September, 93% of futures traders are predicting the fed funds rate will hold steady, whereas just 7% are predicting another 25 basis points increase.

The Federal Reserve and Personal Loan Rates

Generally speaking, moves in the federal funds rate translate into moves in personal loan interest rates, in addition to credit card rates. But the Federal Reserve's decisions are not the only rate-setting factor for personal loans. Also important is competition, and in 2022, the demand for personal loans increased substantially and continues into 2023.

Though decades-high inflation has caused the Fed to raise its key interest rate by 500 basis points since March 2020, average rates on personal loans haven't risen that dramatically. That's because high borrower demand required lenders to aggressively compete for closed loans, and one of the primary ways to beat the competition is to offer lower rates. Though personal loan rates did increase in 2022 and 2023, fierce competition in this space prevented them from rising at the same rate as the federal funds rate.

While inflation has recently begun to drop, it remains higher than the Fed's target rate of 2%. The Fed most recently met on July 26 and, as was widely expected, announced that it would raise interest rates by another 25 basis points. In remarks following the meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too early to speculate about any future rate decisions but that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which meets again on Sept. 20, would closely monitor ongoing employment and consumer price levels and base any upcoming interest rate changes on that economic data.

