Covered Treatment Petplan Healthy Paws Exam fees √ Procedures √ √ Lab tests √ √ Medication √ √ Continued treatment √ √ Genetic conditions √ √ Preventive care Microchipping Spay/neuter surgery Vaccinations Dental treatment Behavioral treatment √ √ Specialists √ √ Alternative/holistic care √ √ Medical boarding √ √ Cremation/burial

Petplan vs. Healthy Paws: Enrollment Process

Signing up for coverage with Petplan and Healthy Paws is fast and easy thanks to convenient online quote tools. Simply visit either provider’s website, enter your pet’s information, and select the coverage that best fits your needs and budget. If you find a policy you’re happy with, all you need to do is enter your payment information and you’ll be enrolled.

Both Petplan and Healthy Paws ask pet parents to submit proof of a recent veterinary exam upon signing up for coverage. These records are used to identify any conditions that would be considered pre-existing under your policy.

Healthy Paws requires a checkup within 12 months prior to the coverage start date (30 days if your pet is six or older at signup). If you don’t have any records from this period, you’ll be asked to schedule a vet visit within 15 days or your policy will be void. Petplan’s window is much smaller at just six months, although you’ll be given a full 30 days to have your pet examined if it’s been longer since their last appointment. Pets ages six and up at enrollment will need an exam no more than 30 days before or after the policy start date.

Age is certainly a factor to take into consideration when signing up for coverage with either Petplan or Healthy Paws. Both providers limit options for pets after a certain age. With Healthy Paws, pets that are enrolled after their sixth birthday are only eligible for a policy with unlimited annual benefits, 70% reimbursement, and a $500 deductible. No pets are allowed to sign up after the age of 14. Petplan limits pets ages 10 and older to a policy with $15,000 in annual benefits, 70% reimbursement, and a $750 deductible, although there aren’t any maximum age limits for enrollment.

Petplan vs. Healthy Paws: Claim Filing

Both Petplan and Healthy Paws offer digital claim filing experiences. With Healthy Paws, you can either upload bills to the provider’s website or take photos with your smartphone and submit them directly through a mobile app. Processing time is extremely quick; nearly all claims are turned around in less than 48 hours.

Petplan also accepts claims through its website and mobile app. The company doesn’t give a concrete time frame for reimbursement, simply stating that most claims are processed “within a few days.” Just don’t put it off for too long—claims are only accepted within 90 days of the treatment date.

Petplan vs. Healthy Paws: Reviews

As one of the best-rated pet insurance companies, Healthy Paws easily surpasses Petplan among third-party reviews. Although both have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), customers are more favorable in their opinions of Healthy Paws, giving the company a 3.83-star average review score. As can be expected, the most frequent comment is praise regarding the provider’s fast claim processing time.

Petplan’s average review score with the BBB is a mere 1.06 stars due to a flood of negative comments about the company. The most common complaint is that rates sharply increase as pets get older. This makes customers feel trapped with the company because if they switch to a cheaper insurer, any conditions their pet was already treated for under Petplan will be deemed pre-existing and not covered.

Healthy Paws also performs better than Petplan in financial stability, although not by much. AM Best gives Healthy Paws’ underwriter, Chubb, the topmost rating of A++. Petplan’s primary underwriter, XL Specialty Insurance Company, receives an A+, which is still considered a superior rating.

Petplan vs. Healthy Paws: Costs

Petplan and Healthy Paws price their policies within a comparable range. The primary difference is that Healthy Paws gives you a lower deductible and higher annual limit for the same price, while Petplan covers a wider range of costs that includes exam fees and trip cancellation.

To give an example, we compared premiums between the two providers for an accident and illness policy with no annual limit, 80% coverage, and a $250 deductible. The cost of insuring a two-year-old dog was only $29.39 per month with Healthy Paws, but Petplan’s policy was almost 50% more expensive at $42.36 per month.

One final cost consideration is that Petplan has a minimum monthly premium of $20.16. You won’t be able to purchase a policy for less than this amount, even by choosing a smaller annual limit, higher deductible, or lower reimbursement level. If the company’s online quote tool returns this value, try increasing coverage to see if you could get more favorable policy terms for the same price.