Pfizer's (PFE) COVID Treatment Pill Falls Short

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), the biotechnology and pharmaceutical company responsible for one of the world's leading COVID-19 vaccines, has announced significant headwinds for its Paxlovid drug. Paxlovid, which is Pfizer's pill for treating COVID-19 and is distinct from the company's vaccine for the disease, has failed to reach its primary goal of reducing risk of COVID-19 infection among adults exposed to the coronavirus via household contact.

Regardless, Paxlovid will likely be among the fastest-selling drugs of all time, with a projected $24 billion in sales for 2022, according to the data analytics company Airfinity Ltd. Paxlovid has shown to be up to 88% effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death due to COVID-19 in certain circumstances.

Potential Impact on Paxlovid Sales

The fact that Paxlovid failed its prophylaxis trial adds to recent reports that some patients have developed recurrent COVID-19 symptoms after completing a treatment course of the drug. However, it is unclear how these developments could affect Paxlovid sales. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts suggested that the data could take away "a small incremental sales opportunity" for future years, at most. Morgan Stanley analysts pointed to a potential negative impact on government contracting decisions due to a more limited addressable opportunity for the drug.

Pfizer has said that patients who see recurring COVID-19 symptoms after completing Paxlovid treatment can take more of the drug. However, current U.S. guidelines cap Paxlovid treatment to five consecutive days. Research regarding the phenomenon of recurrent symptoms is ongoing.

