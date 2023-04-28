Pfizer Q1 Earnings Likely Declined 41%

Q1 FY2023 (Projection) Q1 FY2022 Q1 FY2021 Total Revenue ($M) 16,448 25,661 14,516 Earnings Per Share ($) 0.80 1.37 0.86 Vaccine & Covid-19 Revenue 6,836 14,941 4,894

The latest earnings will be Pfizer’s first since announcing the $43 billion acquisition of Seagen, a leading oncology company. Seagen is expected to generate approximately $2.2 billion of revenue in 2023, and Pfizer believes it can contribute over $10 billion in revenue by 2030. Pfizer also held an investor day in December, highlighting its near-term pipeline which it hopes will contribute up to $20 billion in revenue in 2030. One of those is for the respiratory RSV disease, which the FDA will vote on in May after rival drugmaker GSK had its own treatment approved last month.

Pfizer shares were down more than 21% over last year, heavily underperforming the broader S&P500 Healthcare Sector index, which was up 0.31% for the same period.



YCharts

The Key Metric

Analysts will be watching closely for the company’s Vaccine & COVID-19 products revenue which is expected to post a sharp decline of 54% year-over-year, from $14.94 billion to $6.84 billion. However, the company said that revenue from COVID-19 products are expected to grow in 2024 after governments had large supplies on hand ahead of 2023.