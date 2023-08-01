Pfizer Q2 Revenue Misses Expectations as COVID Product Demand Slumps

Drugmaker is betting on new pipeline launches

Published August 01, 2023
Drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) beat projections for earnings per share (EPS) in the second quarter, despite a slump in revenue due to declining demand for its COVID products.

Key Takeaways

  • Pfizer reported an EPS of 67 cents versus expectations of 57 cents.
  • Revenue for Pfizer of $12.7 billion fell short of Wall Street's $13.27 billion prediction.
  • The company's chief financial officer (CFO) noted “near-term revenue challenges” due to sliding COVID sales.

Pfizer reported sales that fell short of analysts' expectations and cut its full-year revenue guidance, with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) David Denton citing “near-term revenue challenges.”

Revenue for the second quarter was $12.7 billion, lower than analysts' expectations for $13.27 billion, according to forecast data from Refinitiv. Earnings per share (EPS) for the company came in at 67 cents, which beat expectations for 57 cents.

Pfizer's results were hurt by a continued slump in sales for COVID products, with its Comirnaty and Paxlovid revenue expected to drop by 64% and 58% for the year, respectively. The company noted that revenue growth was 5% in the latest quarter without the COVID products, but analysts were disappointed that the company's forward guidance was unchanged at around $67 billion to $70 billion.

The company also closed a $31 billion debt offering in the quarter that it will use to finance the planned acquisition of Seagen.

Shares in Pfizer were up 1.80% in the morning session, reversing an earlier loss, but the company has trailed the Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 this year with a loss of around 27%.

CFO Denton added the company was "well-positioned for accelerated growth" in its non-COVID products," with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla noting the company was on track for its goal to deliver "19 new products and indications in an 18-month span."

Pfizer shares are down roughly 30% since the beginning of this year.

