Pfizer Shares Slide After Ending Study of Obesity Drug

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published June 26, 2023
Pfizer

Key Takeaways

  • Pfizer shares fell close to 4% in early trading on Monday after ending development of an oral treatment for obesity and diabetes.
  • The company said the decision was made after patients showed elevated levels of liver enzymes.
  • Pfizer said it will focus on another obesity and diabetes drug, with Phase 3 trials set for the end of 2023.

Pfizer (PFE) shares tumbled close to 4% in early trading on Monday after the drug maker discontinued development of its experimental obesity and diabetes treatment, lotiglipron, after patients taking the pill registered elevated liver enzyme levels.

The company said it made its decision after results from a Phase 1 study and ongoing Phase 2 trials. Pfizer noted that none of the participants experienced liver failure or reported liver-related symptoms or side effects, and no one needed treatment.

Pfizer explained that instead, it would focus its efforts on its other oral obesity and diabetes drug, danuglipron. The firm noted that a Phase 2 trial showed a drop in body weight for those who took high-dose versions of the drug twice a day for 16 weeks.

William Sessa, Pfizer’s senior vice president and chief scientific officer of internal medicine, indicated that if danuglipron is effective and approved for use, it could be “in a prime position” to stand out versus similar treatments. Pfizer anticipates beginning a Phase 3 trial for danuglipron by the end of this year. 

Shares of Pfizer were trading around their lows for the year after Monday's decline.

PFE YTD

YCharts
