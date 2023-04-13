Expanding margins between interest earned on loans and rates paid to depositors likely drove an increase in first-quarter net income for PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), the nation's sixth-largest bank.

Key Takeaways PNC Financial is expected to report earnings per share of $3.66, up 13% from the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin likely remained at 2.92%, a four-year record reached in the final quarter of 2022.

The bank's limited commercial real estate exposure could be a plus as falling property values and rising defaults cast a shadow over the industry.

PNC, scheduled to report its latest quarterly results Friday, likely earned $1.6 billion, or $3.66 per share in the period, according to estimates from Visible Alpha.

That would represent a 9.8% increase from the same period a year ago. Revenue, net of interest expense, likely increased 19% to $5.6 billion from $4.7 billion in last year's first quarter.



The results will likely reflect the impact rising interest rates have had on the loan portfolios of most banks. PNC's net interest income probably increased 28.7% to $3.6 billion from the same period a year ago.

Net interest margin is expected to remain at 2.92%, a four-year high achieved last quarter and up from 2.28% in last year's first quarter.

Non-interest income, ranging from asset management fees to brokerage and investment banking revenue, likely gained 4.7% to $2 billion.