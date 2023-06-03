Turbulent Global Economy Trimmed the Ranks of Billionaires in 2022

Key Takeaways In 2022, the world’s billionaire population fell by 3.5% to 3,194, a report from Altrata found.

It's the first time since 2018 that the number of billionaires decreased, with technology fortunes particularly at risk.

New York has the most billionaires, but Singapore added more than any other city in 2022.

Inflation, global conflicts, interest rate hikes, and other volatile economic events trimmed the ranks of the world’s billionaire class in 2022, Altrata’s latest billionaire census found. There were 117 fewer billionaires in 2022, a 3.5% drop in the population of the world’s richest people, which now numbers 3,194.

The world billionaire population fell for the first time since 2018. Not only did 2022 trim the number of billionaires, it also reduced their total wealth, which declined 5.5% to $11.1 trillion.

“For some among the ultra-rich, this turbulent backdrop provided new opportunities to bolster their wealth holdings,” the report said. “For most, however, the focus turned to wealth preservation, which ultimately proved challenging, not least among tech tycoons.”

The U.S. has by far the largest population of billionaires, totaling 955 individuals who hold a combined $4.2 trillion in wealth. China is next, with 357 billionaires—almost 10% fewer than in 2021— and Germany is third with 173.

Billionaires whose fortunes are in tech, healthcare, and real estate lost 5% of their wealth, compared with smaller losses for those in aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, and food and beverage.

The number of billionaires decreased over most regions, but nowhere suffered more of a decline than Asia, which lost 7.1% of its billionaires, compared with declines of 2.3% in North America and 2.2% in Europe. Due to Australia’s increases in wealth, the Pacific raised its billionaire population by 2.5%, the only region to do so.

Billionaires generally prefer to live in metropolitan areas, the study found, with 30% residing in the top 16 cities. Powered by the Wall Street financial district, more billionaires called New York home than any other, although the 136 living there in 2022 was two fewer than in the previous year. Hong Kong was next, followed by San Francisco, Moscow, London, and Beijing.

The billionaire population was flat or decreased in all the top 16 cities except Singapore, which added four new billionaires, and Moscow, which added one.