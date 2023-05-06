What Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Net Worth?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the British royal family in 2020—and since then, they have signed a series of lucrative, multi-year deals including documentaries, books, podcasts and more, worth an estimated total of $135 million, according to Forbes.

Key Takeaways Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The couple has signed a series of lucrative deals including documentaries, books, podcasts and more, worth an estimated total of $135 million, according to Forbes.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce a series of documentaries, docuseries, scripted shows, feature films, and children’s programming according to Forbes.

Since Harry and Meghan have stepped down as senior members of the British royal family, they no longer receive money from the “The Firm,” which has a net worth of about $28 billion, according to Forbes. However, the pair have still retained their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which were given to them on their wedding day by the late Queen Elizabeth, according to People.

In a sit-down interview with Oprah in March 2021, Harry said he and Meghan relied on the inheritance his mother, Princess Diana, left him after they stepped away from the royal family and moved to Los Angeles. Harry inherited an estimated $10 million from his mother, according to The Telegraph.

Markle had earned an estimated $2 million from her career as an actress, most notably for her role as Rachel Zane on the television show Suits, according to Forbes.

The pair has an estimated net worth of $60 million combined, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here’s a look at how the former royals made their millions.

Books

Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, sold over 3.2 million copies worldwide across print, audio, and digital formats in the first week it was published, according to the AP News. The best-selling memoir is rumored to be a part of a $20 million multi-book deal, according to reporting by The New York Times.

Harry donated $1.5 million of the proceeds from the book to an organization he co-founded called Sentebale, which supports children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

But Harry isn’t the only author in the family—Meghan released a children’s book called The Bench in 2021, and reportedly earned an advance of about $618,000 (£500,000) according to The Telegraph.

Netflix Deal

Since leaving the U.K., Harry and Meghan sat down for a series of highly-anticipated interviews and a Netflix documentary detailing everything that led to their decision to step down from royal life.

In 2020, the couple signed a $100 million contract with Netflix to produce a series of documentaries, docuseries, scripted shows, feature films, and children’s programming, according to Forbes.

Their documentary, Harry & Meghan, broke Netflix’s documentary record with a total of 81.55 million global viewing hours in its debut week, according to People.

The couple also executive produced another Netflix docuseries called Live to Lead, which features interviews with world leaders such as Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Greta Thunberg.

Spotify Partnership

According to Vanity Fair, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year deal worth an estimated $25 million with Spotify in December 2020 to create exclusive content for the platform through their production company, Archewell Audio.

The pair’s first podcast for Spotify is Markle’s Archetypes, which ranked number one on the music streaming platform in the weeks following its release in August 2022, according to Variety.

Montecito Mansion

Harry and Meghan’s new home base is in the star-studded Southern California town of Montecito, where they own a home worth $14.7 million, according to Forbes.