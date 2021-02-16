Priority Health Medicare Insurance Review

Pros Explained

High-quality health plan: Highest rated Medicare Advantage HMO-POS plan in Michigan.

Highest rated Medicare Advantage HMO-POS plan in Michigan. Coverage while traveling, including some plans which cover you overseas : Many Priority Health plans cover emergency medical care when you travel in the U.S. and, in some plans, around the world. Plans also include access to non-emergency care in the U.S. at in-network prices.

: Many Priority Health plans cover emergency medical care when you travel in the U.S. and, in some plans, around the world. Plans also include access to non-emergency care in the U.S. at in-network prices. Household discount available : 12% discount on premiums if multiple household members sign up for a Priority Health Medigap plan; household members must live together but do not need to be related.

: 12% discount on premiums if multiple household members sign up for a Priority Health Medigap plan; household members must live together but do not need to be related. Virtually all Michigan primary care doctors and hospitals participate: 97% of primary care doctors and 96% of hospitals in Michigan accept Priority Health.

Cons Explained

Only available in Michigan : Priority Health is a local plan that offers Medicare Advantage plans in 68 Lower Peninsula Michigan counties and Medigap plans across the state.

: Priority Health is a local plan that offers Medicare Advantage plans in 68 Lower Peninsula Michigan counties and Medigap plans across the state. No standalone prescription drug plans available: All Priority Health’s Medicare Advantage plans include prescription drug coverage, which may be a pro, but if you just need prescription coverage without other benefits, this is not the plan for you.

Available Plans

Medicare Advantage Plans

Priority Health offers HMO-POS, PPO, and Special Needs Medicare Advantage plans.

HMO-POS and PPO Plans

In 2021, Priority Health offers 204 HMO-POS plans and 310 PPO plans, all with prescription drug coverage.﻿﻿﻿ These plans include $0 copayments for telehealth visits for primary, specialty, and mental health care. Costs and benefit levels vary for HMO-POS and PPO plans.

Special Needs Plans (SNP)

Priority Health offers Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP) for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid. D-SNP plans have few out-of-pocket costs, including no deductibles or copayments for hospital and doctor visits or on services like dental, vision, hearing, and telehealth. Members get assigned a care manager to help coordinate their care and benefits. Priority Health offers its D-SNP members brain health and emotional support resources, over-the-counter allowances, transportation assistance, fitness benefits, and companion care through Papa, an in-home, on-demand assistance program.

Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medicap) Plans

Medicare Supplement Insurance plans, also called Medigap, cover some out-of-pocket costs for consumers that Original Medicare doesn’t.﻿﻿﻿﻿ There are ten different types of Medigap plans, each with set benefits and coverage. Within each plan type, the benefits are the same no matter the insurer, but costs and extra benefits vary by insurance company.

Priority Health offers six Medigap plan types. They vary in how much they cover (set by Medicare not Priority Health) and what they cost, but all include emergency care while traveling (Plans D through N include coverage while traveling internationally), hearing and vision discounts, and a 12% discount on monthly premiums if another person in your household is also enrolled in a Priority Health Medigap plan.

Plan A: The lowest coverage Medigap option, this plan covers some of the costs Original Medicare doesn’t.

Plan C: This plan covers more than Plan A covers, including some basic health care costs consumers face with just Original Medicare.

Plan D: This plan helps pay almost all of the costs of basic Original Medicare benefits except for the Part B deductible and excess charges.

Plan F: This plan covers the most of any of Priority Health’s Medigap options, including Medicare Part A and B deductibles, copayments for hospitalizations and skilled nursing facilities, and excess charges. There are cost and coverage differences depending on whether your Medicare eligibility began before or after June 1, 2010.

Plan G: In addition to covering some of the costs not covered by basic Original Medicare, this plan covers Medicare Part A deductibles.

Plan N: This plan covers Part A deductibles as well as some of the other costs not covered by basic Original Medicare.

Extra Benefits

Most Medicare plans offer extra benefits such as dental, vision, hearing, fitness, and other benefits.﻿﻿ Priority Health’s HMO-POS and PPO plans include vision, dental, and hearing, as well as a range of physical and mental well-being programs, and fitness benefits. Members can also buy enhanced dental and vision coverage. These plans include out-of-state access to providers at in-network rates, emergency medical care while traveling in the U.S. or, in some cases, overseas, and at-home check-ups. Some plans also include an over-the-counter allowance each quarter.

Customer Service

Prospective members call 888-348-1188, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Current Medicare Advantage members call 888-389-6648, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Current Special Needs Plan members call 833-939-0983, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Current Medigap members call 800-852-9780, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Members set up an online account for 24/7 access to claims and prescription history and to set communication preferences. Current members can sign up for plan updates by text, email, or mail.

Priority Health also offers an online cost estimator tool for members to preview their out-of-pocket costs of thousands of prescriptions and hundreds of procedures.

Customer Satisfaction

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) calculates the ratio of complaints an insurance company receives compared to its share of premiums. Companies that have complaint index scores less than 1.0 received fewer than expected complaints; a score greater than 1.0 means it received more complaints than expected based on its market share. Priority Health’s complaint index has been below 1.0 in 2017 (0.31), 2018 (0.55), and 2019 (0.35).﻿﻿﻿﻿

Third-Party Ratings

AM Best

AM Best, the credit rating agency that assesses insurance companies’ financial strength, affirmed its A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating of Priority Health, effective August 13, 2019.﻿﻿﻿ More recently, AM Best noted its credit rating did not change as a result of a merger between Priority Health and Total Health Care, Inc., another Michigan plan. In a statement dated January 8, 2020, AM Best commented that the merger was likely to strengthen Priority Health’s Medicaid business in Michigan.﻿﻿﻿

NCQA

Most health plans are accredited through the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), which reviews and rates health plans. In the 2019-2020 ratings, Priority Health’s Medicare Advantage HMO-POS plans scored 4.5 overall, and 4.0 on the customer satisfaction measures. The PPO plans scored 4.0 overall and 3.5 on customer satisfaction.﻿﻿﻿

Medicare Star Ratings

One way to compare Medicare Advantage plans is by their Medicare Star Rating, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Based on a five-star rating system, Star Ratings reflect how well plans help members access care and how satisfied members are with the plan and its customer service. CMS also considers member complaints into the overall rating. Different plans under a corporate umbrella might be reviewed and rated separately.

In the 2021 Star Ratings, two Priority Health plans were rated by CMS. One plan earned 4.0 Stars, the other 3.5, averaging 3.75 out of 5.0 Stars. Both plans scored 4.0 on Medicare Advantage Part D, but they diverged on Part C ratings with one earning 4.5 and the other 3.5 Stars.﻿﻿﻿

Cost

Priority Health’s 2021 Medicare Advantage price ranges include both HMO-POS and PPO plans.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

HMO-POS plans with prescription drug coverage:

Monthly premiums range from $0 to $170, averaging $61.46; one-third of these plans have no monthly premium.

Deductibles range from $0 to $100, averaging $58.33; one-third have no deductible.

Annual out-of-pocket maximums for in-network services range from $4,500 to $5,500, averaging $4,967.

PPO plans with prescription drug coverage:

Monthly premiums range from $0 to $216, averaging $65.04; one-third of PPO plans have no premiums.

Deductibles range from $0 to $100, averaging $58.33; more than half (56%) have no deductible.

Annual out-of-pocket maximums for in-network services range from $3,500 to $6,000, averaging $4,857.

Competition: Priority Health vs. UnitedHealthcare

Michigan has among the highest penetration of Medicare Advantage enrollments among Medicare beneficiaries.﻿﻿﻿ Among Medicare Advantage plans with the most enrollments in Michigan, UnitedHealthcare is the only national carrier.﻿﻿﻿ UnitedHealthcare and Priority Health score comparably on CSM quality ratings.

UnitedHealthcare offers more plan types, but Priority Health provides in-network pricing for providers nationwide, so members who travel get benefits outside of Michigan. Priority Health offers robust extra benefits, at least on par with the national carriers. In its favor, Priority Health has local corporate roots and in-person customer service at their walk-in centers. For local support, Priority Health wins.