The Producer Price Index (PPI)—the change in production input prices—is expected to have risen in July and Thursday's consumer prices data could be a precursor for other inflation metrics.

Final demand prices reflect the cost of inputs for production.

Rises in production inputs can be passed along to consumers.

The FOMC takes core producer prices into consideration when making rate hike decisions.

The Producer Price Index is a measure of the last step before products are sold to wholesalers, then to retailers and eventually to consumers. Rising producer prices can be passed on to consumers on a delayed basis.

The July Producer Price Index for final demand is expected to rise 0.2% month-on-month and 0.7% year-on-year. Ex-food and energy, the index is expected to rise 0.2% over the previous month and 2.3% year-on-year.

The Fed's inflation target is 2%, a level which they believe reflects a stable economy. Consumer and Producer inflation levels over the Fed's target are a cause for concern because they can spark interest rate hikes which consumers see in the form of credit card rates, mortgages, and car loans.

The FOMC looks at core producer prices as an indication of the level and direction of price increases that could affect consumers. If the Fed observes higher consumer and producer prices, they may continue, in this interest rate cycle, to raise the Fed funds rate. However, if the Fed observes lower core production prices, they may surmise that inflation is moderating and further rate hikes are not justified at their upcoming September 2023 meeting.

The Producer Price Index, if rising, can warn that future consumer prices might rise while falling producer prices hint at falling consumer prices in the future. The Fed reacts to higher inflation with interest rate hikes, to stable inflation with unchanged rates and to lower inflation with rate cuts.