Progressive Shares Soar After Net Premiums Written in July Jumped

Progressive Corporation (PGR) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 on Wednesday as shares finished 8.90% higher after the insurance provider posted strong July results.

Progressive reported net premiums written jumped 20.7% in July from a year ago to $5.95 billion. Total revenue rose 15.6% to $6.01 billion. However, net income declined 12.3% to $604 million.

Policies in force increased 11%, led by a 16% gain in auto policies. Combined ratio, a measure of an insurance company’s profitability, was up to 90.6% from 89.8%.

Shares of Progressive had slumped to their lowest level in almost a year in July following the release of the company’s June data. Wednesday's gains helped lift shares out of negative territory for the year.

Progressive's results also boosted the overall sector, with shares of rivals Allstate (ALL) and The Travelers Companies (TRV) advancing as well.

