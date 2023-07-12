Declining Q2 Earnings Expectations May Still Not Point to a Recession

Second-quarter U.S. corporate earnings reports in the next few weeks may provide investors more clues as to whether one of the most widely forecast recessions in U.S. history will remain just that—a forecast.

Such clues, however, may remain difficult to decipher amid strong resilience from the U.S. economy, dividing analysts about the possibility of an economic contraction.

Key Takeaways Forecasts call for a decline in second-quarter U.S. corporate earnings, but that doesn't mean a much-anticipated recession is any closer to reality.

First-quarter earnings easily exceeded expectations, reflecting a stronger-than-expected economy.

Clues about the U.S. economy's direction remain tough to assess.

After a first quarter in which corporate profits easily surpassed analysts' projections and the U.S. economy grew at twice the rate the government initially estimated, the outlook for second-quarter earnings results doesn't exactly presage an imminent recession, either.

According to consensus predictions from Refinitiv, analysts expect aggregate net income for Standard & Poor's 500 (SPY) companies will fall 6.4% in the second quarter. But that estimate belies underlying strength across a broad swath of the economy.

Broad Stability Amid an Energy Drag

Refinitiv foresees earnings in eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors outperforming the index's overall profit forecast, with five producing earnings gains of 2% or more.

Meanwhile, investment industry data provider FactSet reported this week that the number of S&P 500 companies issuing positive earnings guidance for the second quarter—that is, predicting earnings would surpass previous company projections—reached the highest level since the third quarter of 2021.



However, the energy sector is expected to drag down the index's profits as whole. Its profits soared in last year's second quarter, when oil and gas prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With much lower prices this year, Refinitiv projects the sector's earnings will plunge about 46%.

Excluding the energy sector, though, S&P 500 earnings are expected to remain flat, much as they did in the first quarter.

Sounding 'More Upbeat?'

The upcoming earnings season follows a first quarter in which overall S&P 500 profits rose 0.1%, even though projections as late as April said that they would fall 5% to 6%. Despite that, analysts are reining in their second-quarter forecasts, though at a slower pace than prior quarters. Some analysts believe it could lead to an encore of the first quarter, where earnings could beat the lower projections.

Quarterly results also have started arriving just two weeks after the U.S. government estimated gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2% in the first quarter, up from its initial estimate of 1.1%.

Heading into the year, economists overwhelmingly predicted the U.S. would slip into recession, with one closely watched survey placing the odds at 70%. But the expected weakness hasn't materialized amid steady growth in consumer spending buoyed by a persistently strong jobs market.

J.P. Morgan, in its second-half U.S. market outlook, still predicts a mild recession will begin either late this year or early next year. The firm notes the Federal Reserve has projected it will raise interest rates two more times this year.

However, Bank of America says that, if anything, companies releasing their second-quarter results in the next few weeks may highlight a growing, not receding, economy.

"We expect companies to sound more upbeat than in prior quarters," BofA Securities said in its second-quarter earnings preview. "March-April was likely the trough in business conditions, followed by a better May, an even better June and continued momentum in July."