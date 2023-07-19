Qualcomm Chips To Run Meta's AI on Mobile Devices By 2024

Qualcomm (QCOM) chips will support Meta's (META) Llama 2 Large Language Model (LLM), in a move that will bring LLMs—that typically need data centers to run because of massive computational requirements—to smartphones and PCs starting 2024.

What This Means For Qualcomm?

In a big week for Meta's LLM challenger to the popular ChatGPT application, the two companies said that Llama 2 would run on Qualcomm chips for mobile devices and PCs from 2024. The deal could be a breakthrough for the chipmaker as it will pitch the company against Nvidia (NVDA), which saw a huge run in its stock to a $1 trillion market cap this year.

The first crop of LLMs typically run on servers at big data centers, like the ones owned by Nvidia, due to their requirement for large computational power and the company's GPU processors. This year's bullish run in AI stocks has seen companies such as Qualcomm miss out due to its focus on mobile devices and PCs.

Qualcomm shares have risen about 11% this year, far lagging the almost 45% gain for the Nasdaq 100.

What This Means For Meta?

News of the tie-up came as Microsoft (MSFT) also announced that it would support the Llama 2 software in Azure and Windows. Healthcare provider Teladoc (TDOC) was another company seeking to embrace AI, using the tech giant's GPT4 technology to log patient visits.

The announcements could catapult Meta's LLM into the mainstream and also democratize the use of AI for enterprises. Meta previously published its "weights" code for Llama, while OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s (GOOGL) Bard, are still closed-source.