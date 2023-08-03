Qualcomm Shares Sink on Falling Demand for Smartphones

Key Takeaways Cellphone chipmaker Qualcomm's revenue and outlook were dragged down by slowing smartphone demand.

Second quarter revenue missed estimates as handset unit sales dropped 25%.

The company warned macroeconomic conditions will impact current quarter sales.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares tumbled after the cellphone chipmaker missed revenue estimates and warned about current quarter sales because of slowing demand for smartphones.

Qualcomm reported fiscal 2023 third quarter revenue slumped 23% to $8.44 billion, short of forecasts of $8.5 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 was better than expected.

Handset semiconductor sales declined 25% to $5.26 billion, and revenue from the Internet of Things (IoT) dropped 24% to $1.49 billion. Automotive revenue gained 13% to $434 million.

The company anticipates fourth quarter EPS of $1.80 to $2 and sales of $8.1 billion to $8.9 billion. Analysts had been looking for EPS of $1.91 and sales of $8.7 billion. Qualcomm said the midpoint of the range reflected “the continued impact of the macroeconomic headwinds, weaker global handset units and channel inventory drawdown.”

The company continues to estimate 2023 sales of handset units will be down at least a high-single-digit percentage relative to last year. It said it reflected “the macroeconomic environment and a slower recovery in China.”

Qualcomm shares plunged 10% in early trading on Thursday, but they remained in positive territory for the year.