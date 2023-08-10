Ralph Lauren Warns Americans Are Cutting Back on Discretionary Spending

Key Takeaways Ralph Lauren said its current quarter revenue will be impacted by a cutback in discretionary spending by American customers.

The company saw sales in North America decline by 10% in the previous quarter.

Sales in China rebounded as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted there.

Shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) dropped 4.9% in intraday trading on Thursday after the fashion clothing company warned American consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending.

The maker of Polo Ralph Lauren and Chaps brands reported fiscal 2024 first quarter sales in its North America market tumbled 10%. The company indicated about half of the decline was caused by wholesale timing shifts, with the rest “reflecting continued inflationary pressures on our more value-oriented customers.” CFO Jane Nielsen added Ralph Lauren has had to offer more promotions as shoppers are increasingly looking for discounts.

Overall, Ralph Lauren’s revenue rose less than 1% to $1.5 billion, and earnings per share came in at $2.34. Both beat forecasts. Sales in China soared more than 50% as pandemic lockdowns eased there. European sales advanced 8%.

The company expects current quarter revenue growth to be "flat to up slightly," compared to estimates of a low-single-digit percentage gain.

Shares of Ralph Lauren lost ground on Thursday but remained solidly in the green for the year, after hitting their highest level since February 2022 a week earlier.

