Rates Essentially Flat on Most Mortgage Types

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After sinking last week to a five-week low, the 30-year fixed-rate average has added back a tenth of a percentage point, gaining 2 basis points Friday to reach 7.16%. On May 26, the flagship average climbed to 7.65%, which is estimated to be a 20-year high. For the last three weeks, however, 30-year rates have wavered in a lower 7% range.

The 15-year average was flat Friday, holding at 6.43%. Like its 30-year counterpart, the 15-year average also soared in late May, but not enough to surpass its 15-year high of 7.03% notched in October.

Most jumbo averages have held steady for four consecutive days, with the jumbo 30-year average remaining at 6.39%. It's the 13th time jumbo 30-year rates have matched that average since May 26, which is estimated to be a 14-year high.

Refinancing rates showed a little more activity Friday. Though the changes were generally minor, one exception was the 30-year refi average, which shed 13 basis points to narrow the gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates to 27 basis points.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent May surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above the October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.