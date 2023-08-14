Rates Jump for Every Mortgage Type

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year new purchase mortgages bolted 24 basis points higher Friday, reclaiming almost all of the 26 points they'd subtracted over the previous week. The flagship average is now back up to 7.57%. In early July, the 30-year average surged to 7.70%, considered a 23-year high, but then plunged to 7.17% a week later. It has since been bobbing around in the low-to-mid 7% range.

Rates on 15-year mortgages also jumped, adding back 26 basis points Friday after a previous one-week decline of 31 points. That raises the 15-year average to 7.03%, which is not far below the July 6 peak of 7.11%. That mark is estimated to be the average's highest reading in 15 years.

All four jumbo averages also climbed, but by a more moderate eighth of a point. The jumbo 30-year average had marked time at 6.65% for a full week, but is now back up to the estimated 14-year high of 6.77%. It's the third time the jumbo 30-year average has hit that ceiling.

The only averages to climb less than a tenth of a point Friday were the 5/6 ARM average, rising 4 basis points, and the FHA 15-year fixed average, which added 5 basis points.

Refinancing rates also rose by double digits Friday, with only the 5/6 ARM refi average increasing less than a tenth of a point. The 30-year refi average jumped 26 basis points and the 15-year refi average, 18 points. Like their new purchase counterparts, all four jumbo refi averages rose an eighth of a percentage point. That leaves Friday's gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates at a slim 27 basis points.



After a historical rate plunge in August 2021—which lowered the 30-year average to a remarkable 2.89%—mortgage rates have skyrocketed over the last two years. Major surges were seen in June 2022, October 2022, May 2023, and July 2023, with the most recent peak for 30-year rates taking the average to what's considered to be a 20-year high. However, it's difficult to nail down precisely how far back we'd have to go to find rates this high, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.