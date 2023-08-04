Two-Thirds of Investors Think the U.S. is in a Recession—But Report Optimism

Despite months of inflation and economic uncertainty, investors are looking ahead with optimism while still weary of a recession, according to the SoFi Invest Midyear Investing Report.

Key Takeaways Following months of inflation and economic uncertainty, two-thirds of investors believe the U.S. is in a recession.

Most investors reported feeling optimistic about the market, and 57% felt good about investing overall.

Nearly half reported they are becoming more conservative in their investment choices.



Two-thirds of survey respondents believe the U.S. is in a recession, with younger investors more likely to think so. A quarter of the investors who don't think the economy is in a downturn believe it will be by this time next year.

Despite citing recession concerns, most investors reported feeling good about investing in the market. The younger generations feel the most optimistic, with Gen Z feeling the least nervous about investing right now.

However, investors of all ages are beginning to take action following their concerns about the economy. The survey said that nearly half of the investors are becoming more conservative in their investment choices.

The survey found many investors feel they have yet to invest enough compared to where they are in life. Gen X, aged 41 to 56 years old, feel like they are the most underinvested, followed by millennials aged 25 to 40 years old, and then Gen Z. The report said that nearly one-fifth of baby boomers felt they needed at least $1 million in investments to feel comfortable.

The survey also found that investors invest in equities at 54%. Despite a downturn in cryptocurrency, 44% continue to buy them, followed by mutual funds, bonds, and ETFs.

With most investors talking to friends and family for advice, nearly half make decisions based on something they saw on social media, albeit they won't invest much. About a third of investors say they only put in $10 to $50 based on social media advice.

Most are still weary of using artificial intelligence for investing, with one-fifth saying they would prefer to wait until there's more evidence they can trust the new technology.

The Sofi Invest Midyear Investing Report findings are from an online survey of 3,448 consumers conducted by SoFi Invest in the U.S. between June 30 and July 10.

