Record Chinese EV Sales in June Spur More Retail Stock Bets

Key Takeways Tesla posted another record for deliveries, thanks in part to a surge in Chinese buyers.

The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) saw record Chinese EV sales in June.

Rivian also saw a surge in buying with a 23% jump in its share price.



Record Chinese sales of electric vehicles in June saw bumper delivery numbers for Tesla (TSLA) and led to a surge in retail buying in Rivian Automotive (RIVN).

VandaTrack's weekly report noted "some signs of rotation" in investor money from artificial intelligence stocks to electric vehicles. Monthly net inflows into U.S. equities are averaging $1.4 billion, near the all-time record last March of $1.5 billion. While VandaTrack analysts see that as a headwind for further equity buying, they do see the potential for rotation into "laggard" EV stocks, such as Nio Inc. (NIO), Lucid (LCID), Xpeng (XPEV), and Plug Power (PLUG).

Analysis by VandaTrack showed Rivian shares drew retail buyers to the tune of $30 million as the stock surged this week. The company posted deliveries of 13,992 vehicles in the second quarter and is expecting to record a 100% increase in production from 2022.

Tesla's record deliveries for the second quarter are also expected to be a catalyst for retail stock buyers. The company posted deliveries of 466,140, up 10% from the first quarter, but the headline was its Chinese sales.

Tesla now ranks second in China for EV deliveries, selling 93,680 vehicles in June, up 18.72% year-on-year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The latest report also means the Austin-Texas-based company derives 50% of its total global sales from China.

The Warren Buffett-backed BYD (BYDDY) still leads the pack in China with more than 250,000 EVs sold in June, an 88.16% year-on-year increase. However, there were strong sales gains for Nio, Li Auto (LI), and Xpeng, with a 75%, 15.2%, and 14.8% sales gain from May to June, respectively.

There was also good news for General Motors (GM), with its SAIC-GM joint venture reporting a big 105% year-over-year sales increase and a 217% month-on-month increase for June. SAIC-GM sold 7,503 electric vehicles in the country, while the company is pressing ahead with plans for a European plant.

