Record Deliveries Help BYD Boost Profit, Retain Status as China's Best-Selling Auto Brand

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Published August 29, 2023
American depositary receipts (ADRs) of BYD jumped over 4% in early trading on Tuesday after reporting its profit rose as deliveries hit a record, helping the automaker retain its status as China's best-selling auto brand.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • BYD reported its profit rose to 10.95 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) for the first half of the fiscal year, a 204.7% jump from the same period a year ago.
  • The rise largely stemmed from its auto segment, which grew over 91% year-over-year to 208.8 billion yuan ($28.64 billion).
  • The company attributed higher sales of its electric vehicles to favorable state policies and the increasing popularity of smart vehicles.

BYD said its profit climbed to 10.95 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) for the first half of the year ended June 30, a 204.7% jump from the same period a year ago, despite price wars in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Growth was largely driven by BYD's automobile segments and related products, which surged over 91% year-over-year to generate 208.8 billion yuan ($28.64 billion). BYD's auto business accounted for more than 80% of the firm's revenue in the first half.

BYD also cited rapid growth in its new energy vehicle business, supported by the introduction of favorable state policies. BYD said it sold a record 700,244 passenger EVs worldwide in the second quarter, an increase of 98% from the year prior. By comparison, Tesla delivered 466,140 vehicles globally in the same period.

BYD is also raising its capabilities outside the auto space. Yesterday, it announced the acquisition of Jabil's mobile electronic manufacturing business in China, in a move that could help BYD expand its customer base and product portfolio in its smartphone component business.

With Tuesday's gains, ADRs of BYD were up 19% year-to-date.

