Social platform and news aggregator Reddit made national headlines in early 2021 for its role in the volatile movement of “meme stocks” popular among its “subreddit” user communities like WallStreetBets. While some of the movement’s momentum tailed off in February, Reddit is back in the news just months later, as meme trading makes a comeback, and WallStreetBets isn’t the only one moving markets. Here are some of the most popular investing communities on Reddit, including a few you might not have heard of.

The largest of Reddit’s investing communities, WallStreetBets (WSB) boasts 10.5 million members, with hundreds of thousands of self-dubbed “degenerates” (the community’s own name for its members) online at any given time. This forum formed the genesis of the meme stock community that dominated news coverage in January 2021.

Key features of WSB’s culture are its vulgarities and memes. Over the years, the community has even established a distinctive lingo that sets it apart, bringing terms like “stonks” and “tendies” into popular lexicon. Its lively atmosphere is paired with a freewheeling approach to investing, living up to the “bets” in its name. As one highly-rated post put it, “The name of the subreddit is WallStreetBets. Not WallStreet-Long-Term-Holds.”

The second-largest subreddit community on investing, r/stocks’ 2.8 million members provide a more sober outlook on markets compared to WSB. The memes are nowhere to be found. There are no posts broadcasting gains or losses. Rather, users tend to provide analysis of companies, ask questions about dividends, or discuss the impact of broader economic conditions. The community on r/stocks offers a very different environment than the far more popular WSB, appealing to another type of Reddit investor.

Similar to r/stocks, r/investing attracts a more serious audience than most investing forums associated with Reddit. Instead of memes, r/investing is a place for its 1.9 million members to discuss news and events relevant to investors.

Although r/investing heavily resembles r/stocks, the former is broader in scope, with users discussing topics important to the economy as a whole. Analysis of a specific company’s financials is rare, with a broader focus and more emphasis on economic fundamentals.

On r/pennystocks, “astronauts” (members) search for gains by investing in lesser-known companies in the hopes that they’ll make it “to the moon.” Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are largely absent on r/pennystocks, but American Battery Metals Corp (ABML) was tipped for greatness. The stocks may be small, but the community isn’t, at 1.6 million members and counting. Like other investing communities, discussion threads center around stock analysis and company news, but r/pennystocks offers a more extensive focus on over-the-counter securities, such as ABML.

A haven for users of the popular online brokerage firm, r/robinhood claims 820,000 investors to its name. The most common topics on the forum are troubleshooting problems, and the community stands out for its utility in helping members navigate the platform. Memes and jokes about Robinhood and investing in general also characterize the site, but the forum’s attention to helping others make r/robinhood an essential tool for anyone with the app.

The foremost internet community for those invested in video game retailer and meme stock posterchild GameStop (GME). Despite having fewer members than other popular forums—at 310,000, it’s less than half the size of r/robinhood—r/GME is highly active, with upwards of 20,000 users “holding the line” at any given time. Unsurprisingly, the community embraces the slang of WSB, but concentrates on one company. Its atmosphere is one of unbridled positivity. Members believe that a massive short squeeze lies on the horizon, and when the stock dips, announce GME is trading at a discount.

Like r/GME, r/amcstock is a subreddit wholly devoted to a single stock. In this case, it’s fellow internet favorite AMC, the embattled theater chain. The two communities have a lot in common, with all the memes and the slang the internet can muster, and share the same target audience. After all, AMC was one of the companies championed in the retail trading frenzy earlier in 2021. With 324,000 members, and an astounding 60,000 surfing its page at times, r/amcstock is the place to be for internet investors with their eye on AMC.