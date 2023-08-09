Decibel Therapeutics Shares Soar on Acquisition by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Takeaways Regeneron Pharmaceuticals agreed to buy Decibel Therapeutics for up to $213 million.

Decibel shareholders will get $4 per share at the close of the deal, with a possible $3.50 per share later.

Decibel's top drug candidate treats certain hearing loss in children.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) skyrocketed more than 75% in early trading on Wednesday after Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) agreed to buy the biotech firm for up to $213 million to expand its gene therapy pipeline. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1% as well.

Regeneron said Decibel investors will receive $4 per share at the close of the transaction, with the potential of an additional $3.50 per share if certain clinical development and regulatory milestones are reached for its top drug candidate, DB-OTO, a gene therapy that treats hearing loss in children. At the maximum, the deal would be a 169% premium to Decibel’s closing price yesterday.

The two companies were already working together after signing a collaboration agreement in 2017, which was extended in 2021. They are developing three gene therapy programs aimed at different forms of congenital, monogenic hearing loss.

Decibel CEO Laurence Reid explained the board felt with Regeneron’s “expertise and resources,” Decibel’s pipeline can be optimally developed, and the merger was the best way to maximize shareholder value and ultimately benefit patients.

Regeneron indicated it expects the transaction to close in the current quarter.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics hit an 11-month high following the news.

