Regeneron Shares Jump After Saying It Expects an FDA Decision on Its Eye Treatment Soon

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 03, 2023
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Pacific Press / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Regeneron shares took off on indications the FDA could approve a higher-dose version of its blockbuster eye treatment, Eylea.
  • The company anticipates a decision from the FDA sometime this quarter.
  • Regeneron's profit and sales beat estimates as sales of its Dupixent eczema treatment soared.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) jumped after the drug maker indicated that it expects the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could soon approve a higher-dose version of its blockbuster drug to treat macular degeneration.

The FDA held off allowing use of the newer version of Eylea in June following an inspection of third-party manufacturer, Catalent (CTLT). It asked for more information, and Regeneron said it anticipates the materials to be submitted to the FDA in the middle of this month. It believes that regulators will complete the approval process in the current quarter.  

The details on Eylea came in the company’s second quarter earnings report, where Regeneron reported a profit of $10.24 per share and revenue of $3.16 billion. Both beat analysts’ estimates.

Sales of Eylea fell 7% to $1.5 billion, but also exceeded forecasts. Sales of eczema drug Dupixent soared 33% to $2.79 billion.  

CEO Dr. Leonard Schleifer credited the strong results to Regeneron's “increasingly diversified revenue streams,” adding that the company remains “well-positioned for long-term growth.”

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals rose over 5% on Thursday to a more than five-week high. 

REGN

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. "REGENERON REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description