Regeneron Shares Jump After Saying It Expects an FDA Decision on Its Eye Treatment Soon

Key Takeaways Regeneron shares took off on indications the FDA could approve a higher-dose version of its blockbuster eye treatment, Eylea.

The company anticipates a decision from the FDA sometime this quarter.

Regeneron's profit and sales beat estimates as sales of its Dupixent eczema treatment soared.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) jumped after the drug maker indicated that it expects the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could soon approve a higher-dose version of its blockbuster drug to treat macular degeneration.

The FDA held off allowing use of the newer version of Eylea in June following an inspection of third-party manufacturer, Catalent (CTLT). It asked for more information, and Regeneron said it anticipates the materials to be submitted to the FDA in the middle of this month. It believes that regulators will complete the approval process in the current quarter.

The details on Eylea came in the company’s second quarter earnings report, where Regeneron reported a profit of $10.24 per share and revenue of $3.16 billion. Both beat analysts’ estimates.

Sales of Eylea fell 7% to $1.5 billion, but also exceeded forecasts. Sales of eczema drug Dupixent soared 33% to $2.79 billion.

CEO Dr. Leonard Schleifer credited the strong results to Regeneron's “increasingly diversified revenue streams,” adding that the company remains “well-positioned for long-term growth.”

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals rose over 5% on Thursday to a more than five-week high.