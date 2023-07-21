Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief as Deposits Stabilize at Regional Banks

Regional Bank Deposits Grow Slightly In The Second Quarter Bank Change in deposits vs Q1 Western Alliance (WAL) 7% Citizens Financial (CFG) 3% KeyCorp (KEY) 1% Zions Bancorp (ZION) 7% First Horizon (FHN) 16% Fifth Third Bank (FITB) 1% East West Bancorp (EWBC) 3%

Breathing a sigh of relief this week, investors sent shares of most regional lenders higher, despite their mixed earnings results.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF, a proxy to track the KBW Regional Banking Index, surged 9% in this week's first four trading days before falling 1% today. The index had sunk 37% between early February and mid-May; it remains down 14% year-to-date.

Higher Rates Fed Deposit Pain—And Mixed Results

The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank in mid-March, tied to substantial unrealized balance sheet losses, sent depositors and investors scrambling.

The Federal Reserve and U.S. government quickly took action to shore up liquidity within the banking system, but turmoil persisted into the second quarter. First Republic Bank, another large West Coast lender, failed in early May. Its demise marked the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

The Fed's interest rate hikes of the past 16 months fed the unrealized losses that spurred the failures. They've also fed higher interest expenses than regional lenders have faced in years.

Those higher interest expenses produced mixed earnings results that nevertheless fell roughly in line with analysts' expectations.

At Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank (FITB), for instance, net income rose 7% from the same quarter a year ago, as provisions for credit losses fell slightly. But at Cleveland-based KeyCorp (KEY), net earnings plunged 50%, reflecting 11% drops in both net interest and non-interest income.

Some Red Flags, But Real Estate Woes Remain Contained For Now

Many regional lenders have substantial loan exposure to the commercial real estate market. Segments of that market, particularly office buildings, have plunged in value as vacancies and defaults rise.

Yet so far, the sector's problems remain relatively contained, though second-quarter reports raised some red flags.

Commercial real estate comprises a quarter of Memphis, Tenn.-based First Horizon's total loan portfolio. Its dollar amount of non-performing commercial real estate loans increased eightfold to $73 million in the first half of the year.

Likewise, Salt Lake City-based Zions Bancorp has about a quarter of its loan portfolio in commercial real estate. Still, of the combined $25.5 billion in outstanding commercial real estate loans on their balance sheets, the two banks charged off just $8 million in the second quarter.

