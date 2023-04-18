Banking Crisis Does Little To Derail Q1 Regional Bank Earnings

Key Q1 2023 Projections for Regional and Mid-Sized Banks Bank Earnings Growth (%) Adjusted EPS ($) Net Deposit Growth (%) Net Interest Income Growth (%) Zions Bancorp 15.6 1.52 -12.2% 24.1% Keycorp -5 0.43 4.5% 11.4% East West 32.9 2.20 18.3% 44.8% Comerica 65.2 2.31 -10.8% 53.5% Western Alliance -31.5 1.49 15.1% 31.2% Fifth Third 14.6 0.79 -0.1% 28.8%

Source: Visible Alpha

Halycon Days for Interest Income Ending

The Fed began raising interest rates from historic lows in the first quarter of 2022. By and large, banks managed to raise rates on the loans they made more than the rates they paid to depositors.

However, most analysts and investors expect the Fed will halt its rate-hike campaign in the coming months. Even if that proves too optimistic, the generous quarterly comparisons that aided net interest income growth in the past few quarters will likely end soon.

On a year-over-year basis, net interest income growth at the six banks is forecast to fall to a range of 1% to 28% in the second quarter. In the third quarter, four of the six are expected to post a net interest income decline. And by the fourth quarter, five of the six likely will see net interest income fall anywhere between 6% and 12%, with only East West Bancorp expected to report a slight increase.

Dwindling Deposits

Meanwhile, last month's turmoil initiated the biggest U.S. bank deposit drawdown in decades. That may force banks to raise deposit rates so they can keep funding their operations, exacerbating the gloomy expectations for net interest income.



Interest-bearing deposits—the funding backbone used to make revenue-producing loans—at these six banks likely grew a median of just 2.2% in the first quarter compared with the same quarter a year ago. Three of the six saw deposits shrink.

That's down from median growth of 5.1% at the same banks in last year's first quarter when 12-month certificates of deposit (CDs) paid an average rate of 0.14%.

This year, deposit growth declined even though 12-month CDs paid an average of 1.49% interest at the end of the first quarter.

The challenge of retaining deposits leaves traditional banks little choice but to raise the rates they pay customers to park their money.

"We expect ongoing deposit losses, though at a significantly lower pace than seen over the last month," Goldman Sachs said in a research report last week, noting that the Fed's recently installed program to aid bank funding should maintain sufficient liquidity in the banking system. "The reallocation of liquidity, however, will likely occur at a higher funding cost."



Concerns around liquidity, percent of uninsured deposits and exposure to commercial real estate loans have battered stocks of regional and mid-sized banks. Western Alliance, Zions and Comerica have seen their share prices decline in excess of 30% year to date.