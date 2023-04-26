First-Quarter Results at Key Regional and Mid-Sized Banks Q1 adjusted EPS and % gain/(loss) from year ago +/- consensus projected EPS in cents (c) Total Deposit Growth since end of Q4 +/- expected deposit growth in percentage points (pp) First Republic (FRC) $1.23 and (39%) +38c -41% -18 pp Zions Bancorp (ZION) $1.33 and 5% -19c -11% +1 pp East West Bancorp. (EWBC) $2.32 and 40% +12c -2% -1 pp PacWest Bancorp. (PACW) $0.66 and (35%) Same -17% 0 pp Comerica Inc. (CMA) $2.39 and 74% +8c -10% +1 pp Western Alliance Bancorp. (WAL) $2.30 and 4% +24c -11% -2 pp Fifth Third Bancorp. (FITB) $0.78 and 15% -1c 0 0 pp Keycorp (KEY) $0.44 and (2%) +1c 1% +2 pp

In the wake of those failures, fear involving heavy unrealized balance sheet losses throughout the banking system hit regional and mid-sized banks particularly hard, sending their stocks reeling.

That fear precipitated deposit withdrawals throughout much of the banking system outside the nation's giant money-center institutions. Deposits declined a median 10.5% at these eight banks.

Deposits fund the bulk of operations for regional and mid-sized banks. Declining deposits raises concerns that banks with unrealized losses in securities may have to sell some of those securities to meet withdrawal requests—thereby realizing losses that will hamper profitability.

Meanwhile, the net interest income boost that many banks received in the first quarter won't repeat to the same degree in coming quarters. The Federal Reserve didn't start raising interest rates until late in last year's first quarter, meaning that this year's first-quarter net interest income represented a generally favorable year-to-year comparison.

Consequently, regional and mid-sized banks that essentially sidestepped the March's banking turmoil with their first-quarter profit reports may face higher hurdles in trying to repeat the same level of growth later this year.

