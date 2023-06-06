Regulator Eyes Bank Chatbots That Give Bad Info, Trap Customers in ‘Doom Loops’

The government’s consumer watchdog is taking a hard look at banks’ use of customer service chatbots, finding that automated systems sometimes fail to help customers or give them inaccurate information.

Consumers have been trapped in conversational “doom loops” with unhelpful automated customer service systems; had to pay fees because of mistakes made by chatbots; and encountered a litany of other problems, according to a report released Tuesday by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Deficient chatbots that prevent access to live, human support can lead to law violations, diminished service, and other harms,” the bureau said in the report.

The report highlights how customers, being on the receiving end of service from increasingly popular automated systems, can face a frustrating experience. The 10 largest banks in the country all use chatbots in one form or another, the bureau found, ranging in sophistication from simple programs that offer menus of choices to common problems over phone or text, to complex chatbots that use the latest large language model AI platforms to mimic human conversation.

Banks have touted the savings from deploying customer service chatbots. Companies using chatbots across banking and other industries were projected to save an estimated $8 billion a year by 2022 according to a 2017 study by Juniper Research cited by the bureau.

In recent months, tech firms have poured billions into developing AI products, pitching client companies on their ability to automate customer service tasks, among other things. For customers, however, the convenience of having access to 24-7 support offered by bots comes with some significant downsides.

One customer, quoted anonymously by the bureau, said an unhelpful virtual assistant gave repetitive responses, trapping her in an “endless loop with no way out” and no way to contact a human agent, resulting in her getting a late fee and a black mark on her previously-flawless credit report.

Other problems the CFPB noted included:



Systems being limited to only being able to complete basic tasks and unable to solve complex problems.

Chatbots using large language models could be prone to giving inaccurate information—programs like ChatGPT are notorious for making up or “hallucinating” answers to questions from users.

Simpler systems can be highly scripted and unhelpful, directing users to FAQ documents that don’t give them the information they need.

Chatbots sometimes delay access to human agents that can actually solve problems.

Chatbots that collect sensitive information pose a security risk. The CFPB highlighted an incident from 2018 when hackers breached a chatbot used by Ticketmaster in Britain and stole payment information for 60,000 people.

The bureau said it was “actively monitoring the market, and expects institutions using chatbots to do so in a manner consistent with the customer and legal obligation.”

