Rents, a Key Component of CPI, Begin to Ease

Median monthly rents fell in October, easing pressure on inflation in the U.S.

Danial Clark
Published November 18, 2022
Apartment for Rent, Brooklyn, NYC
Busa Photography / Getty Images.

Rents make up an outsized portion of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and have contributed to decades-high inflation levels this year. Overall, shelter makes up about 32% of the index. However, rents are finally dropping, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

According to the site, median monthly rents fell in October, hitting $1,747 nationally. Median rents were down about $25 a month from September and $47 from their peak in July. While rental prices were still up 4.7% year-over-year, October had the lowest jump in rental prices in 18 months.

Rents went up the most for studio apartments, rising 6.7% from a year ago. They were up 4.5% for one-bedroom apartments, and rose 3.7% for two-bedroom apartments.

However, most landlords plan to increase rents on at least one of their units within the next year, according to Realtor.com. Nearly 70% of renters surveyed are considering moving to cut costs, hoping to save about $200 per month.

Rent Component of CPI (October 2021-2022)
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.
