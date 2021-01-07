The coronavirus pandemic has done a number on the U.S. economy, making it more challenging for millions to pay their credit card and other bills on time, let alone put food on the table. But according to a new survey by AIG Retirement Services and EVERFI, college students are actually displaying more responsible credit use now than before, despite (or maybe because of) the pandemic.﻿﻿

Key Takeaways A newly released survey by AIG and EVERFI reports that college students have become more mindful of their money management.

One reason may be the financial stress brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

More students say they're paying their credit card bills on time and always paying more than the minimum due.

Is Anxiety Driving Better Financial Behaviors?

Millions of families across the country have felt the pressure of the pandemic and ensuing economic downturn. As a result, roughly a third of college students have seen more financial stress placed on their families, and a little more than four in 10 feel more anxious about the school year, according to the survey.

At the same time, more college students are taking steps to use credit wisely and avoid the unique dangers that come with credit card debt.