Retiree Healthcare Expenses Expected to Hold Steady on Drug Cost Outlook

Key Takeaways Fidelity estimates average lifetime healthcare costs for 65-year-olds retiring this year will hold steady from 2022.

Coming limits on out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs are expected to help keep retiree expenses down.

Seniors on Medicare could still anticipate significant medical costs.

In what could be some good news for those expecting to retire soon, estimated average lifetime healthcare costs for 65-year-olds retiring this year didn’t change from last year, according to Fidelity Investments.

Fidelity’s “Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate” showed a 65-year-old retiring this year and enrolled in Medicare Parts A, B and D could expect to spend an average $157,500 in healthcare and medical expenses throughout retirement.

Fidelity noted that number remained the same as in 2022 because of anticipated limits to out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs which take effect in 2025.

Hope Manion, senior vice president and chief actuary at Fidelity Workplace Consulting, noted that while this year’s outlook was a “welcome reprieve from a decade of increasing healthcare costs,” retirees should still prepare for “significant costs above and beyond what Medicare covers.”

