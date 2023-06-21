Retiree Healthcare Expenses Expected to Hold Steady on Drug Cost Outlook

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 21, 2023
Nurse stock photo

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Fidelity estimates average lifetime healthcare costs for 65-year-olds retiring this year will hold steady from 2022.
  • Coming limits on out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs are expected to help keep retiree expenses down.
  • Seniors on Medicare could still anticipate significant medical costs.

In what could be some good news for those expecting to retire soon, estimated average lifetime healthcare costs for 65-year-olds retiring this year didn’t change from last year, according to Fidelity Investments.

Fidelity’s “Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate” showed a 65-year-old retiring this year and enrolled in Medicare Parts A, B and D could expect to spend an average $157,500 in healthcare and medical expenses throughout retirement.

Fidelity noted that number remained the same as in 2022 because of anticipated limits to out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs which take effect in 2025. 

Hope Manion, senior vice president and chief actuary at Fidelity Workplace Consulting, noted that while this year’s outlook was a “welcome reprieve from a decade of increasing healthcare costs,” retirees should still prepare for “significant costs above and beyond what Medicare covers.”

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Fidelity Investments. "Fidelity® Releases 2023 Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate: For the First Time in Nearly a Decade, Retirees See Relief as Estimate Stays Flat Year-Over-Year."

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description