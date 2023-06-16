Retiring Soon? Here's How a CD Can Help Maximize Your Savings Right Now

If you are planning to retire in 2024 or 2025, you might be looking for a few safer ways to continue to grow your money. While the stock market can be volatile, certificates of deposit (CDs) offer fixed annual percentage yields (APYs) for a set period of time. So if you've got another year or two to save, why not stash some cash in a CD that pays over 5.00%?

You may be thinking that a CD paying just over 5.00% can't compare with the stock market's historical annual returns. And you may be right: The S&P 500 is up 20% since this time last year (as of close Friday, June 16), and that's a lot better than a CD's rate of return rate right now. However, gains are not guaranteed with the stock market—but they are with CDs.

The best rates on a CD today range from 4.77% to 5.65% APY, depending on the term. If you have $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, or more, investing in a CD could really pay off.

If you have cash sitting in a bank account, or even a cash reserve account at your brokerage, you might want to invest it in a 12- or 18-month CD to guarantee yourself more money by the time you retire in 2024.

If you can delay retirement to 2025, you could open a 2-year CD and earn even more.

CDs are safer than the stock market and can be a smart part of planning for your retirement.

Here's How Much You Could Earn in 1 Year

The top 1-year CDs pay interest rates well over 5.00%. In our list of daily CD rankings, there are over 30 CDs across all terms paying 5.25% or more, with 15 of those in the 1-year CD term. Let's use 5.25% as an example. If you deposited money into a 1-year CD, meaning you can't touch it for 12 months, with an interest rate of 5.25% APY, how much would you have come June 2024?