RH Warns High Mortgage Rates Will Crimp Luxury Housing Market, Hurt Furniture Sales

By
Bill McColl
Published September 08, 2023
Woman looking at fabric swatches in a furniture store

Marc Leon / Getty Images

RH (RH) shares sank more than 14% in midday trading after the high-end home furnishings retailer posted lower-than-expected guidance as rising mortgage rates affect luxury home sales.

Key Takeaways

  • Furniture retailer RH said high mortgage rates will continue to affect the luxury housing sector and reduce the company's sales.
  • The high-end home furnishings company's current-quarter revenue guidance missed estimates.
  • RH CEO Gary Friedman said the luxury home market and broader economy will "remain challenging" through this year and into next.

RH on Thursday forecast current-quarter sales of $740 million to $760 million, a 14% decline from a year ago and short of analysts’ estimates. It sees fourth-quarter revenue of $760 million to $800 million, with a midpoint above forecasts, and it boosted the low end of its full-year outlook to $3.04 billion from the previous $3.0 billion.

In its fiscal 2023 second quarter, RH reported a profit of $3.93 per share. Revenue tumbled 19% to $800.5 million. However, both were more than anticipated.

CEO Gary Friedman said that the company continues to expect both the luxury housing market and broader economy to “remain challenging throughout fiscal 2023 and into next year as mortgage rates continue to trend at 20-year highs.” He added that RH expects rates to remain unchanged until the second quarter of 2024.

Friedman also told employees that they now need to return to the workplace, saying it’s time to “break the bad habits of COVID” and “get off the screens, get out of our home office, and reconnect with our team office.”

Shares of RH dropped to two-month lows Friday, but remained in positive territory for the year. 

RH YTD share price
YCharts.
