Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plunges Back Down to Earth

The satellite launch company is ceasing operations due to financial difficulties, sending shares plummeting

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published March 31, 2023
Virgin Airlines Jet

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images

Shares of billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB) are plummeting after the satellite launch company said it was eliminating almost all of its workforce, and would cease operations for "the foreseeable future" because of financial difficulties.

Virgin Orbit wrote in a regulatory filing that it was cutting 85% of its staff, or 675 employees, and the layoffs would impact all areas of the company.

Virgin Orbit indicated the move came after it was unable to secure new funding from investors. CEO Dan Hart is reported to have told workers at an all-hands meeting that the firm has "no choice but to implement immediate, dramatic, and extremely painful changes."

Branson Puts In $10.9 Million

Virgin Orbit noted that Branson’s investment firm, Virgin Investments, was injecting $10.9 million into the company to pay for "severance and other costs related to the workforce reductions."

In its latest financial report released in November, Virgin Orbit reported a fiscal 2022 third quarter loss of $43.6 million, and so far for the year it had lost $139.5 million.

Shares are down 33% as of 1 pm E.T., after plunging 45% at the start of the session. They've lost 98% of their value since Virgin Orbit went public in a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal at the end of 2021.

Virgin Orbit (VORB) all-time return

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Virgin Orbit. "Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. Form 8-K Filed March 30, 2023."

  2. Virgin Orbit. "Virgin Orbit Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description