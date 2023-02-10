Rihanna’s Net Worth—And How She Made Her Billions

Robyn Rihanna Fenty–better known by fans across the world as Rihanna—may have started off her career as a singer, but in just under two decades, the superstar has added CEO, businesswoman, and billionaire to her list of accolades.

Key Takeaways Rihanna’s estimated net worth is $1.4 billion in 2023.

She became America’s youngest self-made female billionaire in 2022.

Much of Rihanna’s wealth has been attributed to her successful makeup company, Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer, LVMH.

Rihanna released her debut album Music of the Sun in 2005 at the age of 17, and has since put out eight albums in total, with 14 number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She is one of the best-selling digital artists of all time and has 60 million albums and 215 million digital tracks sold, according to her record label, Roc Nation.

Rihanna’s estimated net worth as of February 2023 is $1.4 billion, mainly due to the success of her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty. Rihanna ranked #21 on Forbes’ list of America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Women in 2022, and became one of the youngest self-made female billionaires in 2022.

Rihanna and Fenty Beauty

In recent years, the Barbados-born singer generated most of her billions outside of the studio. In 2017, Rihanna launched her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French luxury conglomerate, LVMH.

In 2020, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brought in over $550 million in revenue according to Forbes. The most recent earnings report from LVMH stated that Fenty Beauty doubled its revenue in 2022, thanks to a wider distribution network and successful launches.

Rihanna created Fenty Beauty to be inclusive of all skin tones, and the products are offered in a wide range of shades. Many of Fenty Beauty’s products have developed a cult following and have gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms—the superstar’s first Fenty fragrance sold out within hours of launching in August 2021.

Rihanna’s Brand Partnerships and Businesses

Aside from Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s many brand partnerships and business ventures have contributed to her wealth, too. Rihanna owns 30% of Savage x Fenty, a lingerie line, with Bloomberg reporting that the company could be valued at over $3 billion dollars. The billionaire is also a part owner in the Jay-Z led music-streaming service, Tidal.

In 2014, Rihanna began a four-year partnership with athletic apparel company Puma and served as the brand’s global ambassador and creative director. She also launched her own line of footwear and apparel with them, Fenty x Puma.

Rihanna has had other high-profile brand partnerships, including a capsule collection with luxury footwear brand, Manolo Blahnik, and was Dior’s first Black ambassador.

The star also has several movie credits to her name, such as Ocean’s Eight, Guava Island, and most recently released a song for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

