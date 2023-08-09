Rivian Reduces Per-Unit Losses on the Road to Profitability

Published August 09, 2023
Red Rivian EV truck being recharged in front of a Rivian dealership

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is still losing money on every vehicle it makes, but losses have narrowed significantly as the company eyes profitability by the end of 2024.

Key Takeaways

  • EV maker Rivian continues to lose money, but its per-unit losses are rapidly shrinking.
  • Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RJ Scaringe said Rivian wouldn't cut prices on Tuesday's earnings call.
  • In April, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Claire McDonough said Rivian would begin to turn a profit in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On Tuesday evening, the company issued its second-quarter earnings report, which showed that gross loss per unit delivered between April 1 and June 30 came out to $32,595. That's an improvement over the first quarter's loss of $67,329 per delivered vehicle, and a huge gain over the same period a year ago, where per-unit losses were as high as $157,600.

Competitors in the EV space have been slashing prices this summer in an ongoing price war, but Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said on the company's earnings call Tuesday that Rivian wouldn't be following suit, citing "continued strong demand."

In fact, Rivian has increased its total production guidance for 2023 to 52,000 vehicles from 50,000. Last month, Rivian shares surged after beating out analyst expectations for second-quarter delivery numbers. In April, CFO Claire McDonough said the company would turn a profit in the final quarter of 2024.

For comparison, gross profit per delivered unit for the second quarter of 2023 sits at around $9,700 for Tesla Inc. (TSLA), a more mature EV company. For fellow EV up-and-comer Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), gross losses per unit came out to nearly $138,900 over the same period.

While Rivian and Lucid are both operating at a loss, Rivian is producing significantly more vehicles (12,640 Rivian deliveries versus 1,404 Lucid deliveries in the second quarter).

Rivian is also facing potential legal trouble, as the law firm Kahn Swick & Foti has begun an investigation into claims that company officers and directors breached their fiduciary duty to shareholders.

