Rob McElhenney Is Investing in Formula 1 Team, Alpine—Here’s McElhenney’s Net Worth

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney is investing in another sport with repeat partner Ryan Reynolds—and this time they're getting into racing. McElhenney is among the investors backing the Formula 1 racing team, Alpine, in a deal worth $218 million (200 million euros), according to a statement released on June 26, 2023 by the team’s parent company, Renault Group.

The group of investors behind the team include Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Ryan Reynolds-led Maximum Effort Investments, with co-investors McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan. McElhenney and his fellow investors will get a 24% stake in the team for their $218 million.

McElhenney is no stranger to owning sports teams—he co-owns Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC with Reynolds. McElhenney’s nearly two-decade run with Always Sunny as a lead actor, writer, and executive producer, and his lucrative investments have helped him amass a net worth of about $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Key Takeaways Rob McElhenney is among the investors backing the Formula One racing team, Alpine, in a deal worth $218 million (200 million euros).

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star has a net worth of about $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

McElhenney co-owns Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC with actor Ryan Reynolds.

McElhenney is a co-creator, actor, and executive producer on Always Sunny, which has aired since 2005.

McElhenny Created America’s Longest-Running Live-Action Sitcom

McElhenney is the creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a satirical American sitcom about five friends who own an Irish pub in Philadelphia. McElhenney is also one of the lead actors, a writer, and an executive producer on the show. Always Sunny is the longest-running live-action sitcom in the U.S., according to FX—it has been on the air since 2005, and is currently in its 16th season.

McElhenney is best known for his role as Ronald McDonald, or “Mac,” on Always Sunny and has one of the highest net worths out of the cast of the show, according to The Richest.

Mythic Quest

McElhenney is also the creator, star, and executive producer of Mythic Quest on Apple TV+, a comedy about a fictional video game company. Apple TV+ renewed the show for seasons three and four in 2021, and the fourth season yet to be released. The show has a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Businesses: Wrexham AFC and Web3

The Always Sunny actor also has a series of lucrative investments in sports teams and owns his own entertainment company.

Wrexham AFC

In 2020, McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC for $2.5 million, according to Forbes.

Under their ownership, Wrexham AFC won the National League title in 2023, granting them a promotion to the English Football league, according to Sky Sports. The team is now worth about 300% more than McElhenney and Reynolds’ initial investment, thanks to deals with major companies like TikTok, Expedia, and VistaPrint, according to The Leader.

Adim

In 2022, McElhenney founded entertainment-tech company Adim, as a platform for creators, writers, artists, designers, and developers to collaborate. Adim uses Web3 technology to allow creators to have ownership of their content, and uses NFTs to manage this process, according to the company’s website. The company raised a $5 million seed round to launch.