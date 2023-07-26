Robert Half Profit and Sales Miss Estimates as Clients Cut Back on Hiring

July 26, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Robert Half shares dropped as earnings and revenue missed analysts' estimates.
  • The company said clients cut back on hiring because of macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • CEO M. Keith Waddell said Robert Half could be well-positioned to gain when macroeconomic conditions improve.

Robert Half (RHI) posted worse-than-expected results as the human resources consulting firm said clients cut back on hiring.

Robert Half reported net income of $106.3 million, down from $175.8 million a year ago. Its fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings per share came in at $1, down from $1.60 the year before. Revenue slipped 12% to $1.64 billion. All missed analysts’ estimates.

CEO M. Keith Waddell said sales for its talent solutions were hurt by “elongated hiring cycles resulting from ongoing global macro uncertainty.”

However, Waddell added “pricing and gross margins remain strong,” and the company believes it is well-positioned to benefit significantly “as the macro landscape improves.”

Shares of Robert Half tumbled more than 6% in early trading on Wednesday following the news but were still trading about 1.5% higher year-to-date.

